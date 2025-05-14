Kefilwe Mabote is on a journey of spiritual redemption, letting go of worldly distractions like luxury items

The Young, Famous & African star burned a R60K Christian Dior handbag as a symbolic act to release spiritual baggage and idols from her past

Fans reacted on social media, with some questioning why she didn’t donate the items, while others speculated about the deeper motivations behind her public acts of faith

South African author, influencer, model, and now reality television star Kefilwe Mabote is not backsliding in her journey to seek redemption and let go of worldly distractions and pleasures. The star who trended after sharing her story pulled another shocker.

Kefilwe Mabote burns R60K Christian Dior handbag

Kefiboo is in a new chapter of her life, and she is getting rid of anything that might distract her on the journey. The Young, Famous & African star, previously revealed that her journey of deliverance was not easy and warned wealthy men flocking to her inbox.

The media personality, who burned several top designer brands, as a way of letting go of her past life. In one of her Instagram stories, Kefi burned her Versace items, especially the ones with the high-end fashion brand's logo, Medusa. She wrote:

“Burning the Medusa face was one of the most freeing and therapeutic things I've ever done, as one of the things of breaking down the idols I unknowingly built in my heart, the very things that distracted me from fully walking with Jesus.”

That was not the end of her journey. In a post shared by @6uhle on X (Twitter) on 13 May 2025, Kefilwe Mabote shared an Instagram story burning a Christian Dior handbag. She wrote:

"That moment you realise the gift was a gateway, a soul tie sitting pretty in your wardrobe. Burnt it like the altar of Baal. I refuse to carry spiritual baggage dressed as a sentiment. If it wasn't sealed in covenant, it has no place in my life."

Read the full post below:

Fans react to Kefiboo's new post

Social media users weighed in on the star burning her designer items. Many questioned why she is not giving away to the needy, or selling the items and donating the money.

Some fans also believe a lot is happening in Kefilwe Mabote's life.

@Nonny_Mpata commented:

"She can’t just give these things to us? I’ll pray over them Bathong 😭😭"

@RTmmane said:

"Kanti, what was she worshipping? 😭"

@___OreoK wrote:

"There is more to this religion that will not make you burn your luxury items and make content for the world to see."

@NkagiM_ added:

"Kefi needs to go to David Mashabela's podcast and tell us what kind of life she led that got her here. Ntate David has no issues with those 3-hour interviews, akere. Kanti ne ba etsang basadi ba bathong for that lifestyle?"

@THendrix777 noted:

"Why does she have to burn them publicly. This is so performative. Honestly, Kefi is drunk on religion now."

@ThabieTh said:

"I know of someone who also suddenly changed and burned every expensive thing of theirs. Including wigs😬😬. They can’t give away the things instead because of sin."

