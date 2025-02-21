Candice Modiselle celebrated completing the entire Bible in 13 months, sharing her spiritual milestone with fans on Instagram

The actress, who was baptised alongside Ntobeko Sishi, previously completed a 10-month church course on scripture and leadership in December 2024

Fans praised Candice for her dedication, with many feeling inspired to deepen their own faith journeys

South African actress and TV presenter Candice Modiselle celebrated another major milestone in her spiritual journey. The star recently revealed that she completed reading the Bible in 13 months.

Candice Modiselle inspires SA with her success

Popular actress Candice Modiselle bagged another major significant achievement in her journey. The actress, who made headlines when she got baptised alongside former Gomora star and actor Ntobeko Sishi, has been sharing her new life with fans.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Generations: The Legacy actress revealed that she managed to read the Bible from Genesis to Revelations in a little over a year. Candice told fans that she started her journey in early 2024 and completed it in February 2025. Part of her post read:

"LIFE UPDATE: WE DID IT!!!!🥹😭♥️ “The Whole Bible!!!” 22/01/2025, another milestone moment reached. And while I don’t consider the Bible to be something you ever “complete”, to have been kept my God throughout this journey, seeing this commitment through, has rendered me speechless.

"May this testimony encourage you! The freedom, growth, knowledge and insight you desire is predicated on your willingness to surrender and devotion to seeking God’s face- DAILY!! I’m currently on Day 12 of my second read through and… Wow."

Fans congratulate Candice Modiselle on her success

The star has been inspiring her fans and followers with her journey. This is not the only milestone that Candice celebrated. In December 2024, the actress celebrated another milestone in her service to God after completing a 10-month church course focusing on scripture and leadership.

Many congratulated Candice for the discipline to complete the Bible. Others said they have tried to do it several times, but they failed.

@taraleighcobble said:

"INCREDIBLE!! What an incredible accomplishment to finish your first trip through Scripture! AND that you made it a whole new part of your life!! Love that! I’m so grateful that I get to read the Bible with you!!"

@intombizakhiti commented:

"This is beautiful!❤️ Currently experiencing no. 4 and it's soooooo good!🔥🔥🔥"

@vee.klaas wrote:

"This is so inspiring sis, thank you for sharing and well done. Glory unto God!👏🏾"

@mackaylen_johnson added:

"WOW I love this🙌 thank you for motivating us out here to do the same🙏❤️"

