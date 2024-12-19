Candice Modiselle celebrated a milestone in her spiritual growth, completing a 10-month church course focused on scripture and leadership

South African celebrities like Candice, Cassper Nyovest, and Nasty C are embracing spiritual journeys, with Cassper recently sharing his baptism experience

Fans praised Candice's dedication on social media, flooding her timeline with heartfelt congratulatory messages

Candice Modiselle is on a spiritual growth journey, taking her fans and followers along. The star, who was baptised a few months ago, celebrated another milestone.

Candice Modiselle celebrated a milestone in her spiritual journey. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Inside Candice Modiselle's spiritual journey

South African celebrities have been preaching something other than fast cars and the latest fashion lately. Many stars, including rappers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, have been on spiritual journeys.

Many were shocked when Cassper Nyovest's baptism video was leaked online. The negative comments did not stop the star from his journey. He recently revealed he prays for hits.

Taking to her Instagram page, Candice Modiselle noted that she had completed a 10-month course at her church. She thanked those who helped her in a lengthy caption. Part of the caption read:

"A challenging but remarkable 10 months of studying the word, analysing scripture, growing in my knowledge of the heart and character of God and developing a more refined discipline in leadership."

Fans congratulate Candice Modiselle on her graduation

Social media users flooded Candice's timeline with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Many commended the star for her devotion.

@flaviamotsisi said:

"All the Glory belongs to Jesus, May He keep elevating you sis❤️"

@khumo_olorato wrote:

"I’m so happy for you Candice😍😍"

@makagiso_mokoena added:

"Oh, Candice! This is so beautiful to see mama! Congratulations and keep shining your light before men 🥹🤍🫶🏽"

@sikelelwa_siks said:

"Oh Praise God!!! Congratulations mama🫂❤️🙌🏾🥹"

Nasty C shares details about his 19-day fast

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C is among the long list of South African celebrities who have embarked on spiritual journeys.

South African celebrities are on a mission to mend their relationships with God. Stars like DJ Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Faith Nketsi have been open about their spiritual journeys.

