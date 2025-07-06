Kaizer Chiefs legend Siyabonga Nomvethe has explained why Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng should be named the Player of the Season in the Betway Premiership over Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro.

The two players are arguably the front-runners for the award after their performance for their respective clubs in the just-concluded season.

Ribeiro has been rated to win the award by Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane, with Kaizer Chiefs former captain Tefu Mashamaite agreeing that the Brazilian forward was the best player.

Nomvethe explains why he picks Mofokeng over Ribeiro

Nomvethe, during an interview iDiskiTimes gave a detailed reason why he believes Mofokeng should win the best player award in the Betway Premiership ahead of Ribeiro.

“There should be a real contest between the young talent Relebohile Mofokeng and the Brazilian, Lucas Ribeiro,” Nomvethe told iDiski Times.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Personally, I would give the edge to Mofokeng. For someone so young to have such a major impact at a big club like the Pirates is remarkable. He gave everything on the pitch and truly deserves the award. His performances were top-class throughout the season. Yes, he didn’t score many goals, but he’s not an out-and-out striker, and no player scores in every game.

“He still managed to score important goals and delivered several crucial assists. What he’s done this season should inspire many young players to believe in themselves and remind coaches that age is just a number.

“As for Ribeiro, he’d be my second choice. He had an excellent season, he scored goals, created chances, and was consistently impressive on the field.”

Source: Briefly News