A painful reunion with his son helped convince Cheslin Kolbe that it was time to return home after years overseas

The Springbok star says family became the biggest factor behind his move back to the Stormers

Kolbe is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, children and parents in Cape Town

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Cheslin Kolbe has revealed that a heartbreaking family moment involving his son convinced him to leave life abroad and return home to the Stormers after nine years overseas. Image: CheslinKolbe

Source: Twitter

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe has revealed that a heartbreaking family moment convinced him to return to the DHL Stormers after spending nine years playing rugby abroad.

The double Rugby World Cup winner is preparing for a homecoming to Cape Town ahead of the 2026/27 season. While the chance to finish his career where it began was appealing, Kolbe says family ultimately became the deciding factor.

Speaking to The Star in an interview published on 13 June 2026, Kolbe explained that spending months away from his wife, Layla, and their three children took a heavy emotional toll. The winger recalled one particular moment that changed his outlook.

"Not being here with them, seeing them grow, was tough on us," Kolbe said.

"Last year, I returned after six months of not seeing my children – Kylah, Mila and Cayden – and my boy almost didn't recognise me.

"That made me realise it is time to come home and spend time with them."

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe opens up about heartbreaking family separation

Kolbe revealed that his return to Cape Town had been years in the making after previous attempts to secure a move home failed.

"I've tried to return a year or two ago, but that didn't work. So, I am just grateful that there was another opportunity to return home to South Africa, Cape Town, and the Stormers, where everything started for me."

The 32-year-old said his decision was about far more than rugby.

"Yes, the reason was to come back to play for the Stormers, where my rugby started. Hopefully, I can finish my career with the team as well.

"But the biggest part was for my wife and kids."

Kolbe added that he also wants to spend more time with his parents.

"My parents are also not getting any younger, and it's just to have them closer to me when I play in the stadium. That has been my dream as a kid."

Cheslin Kolbe has opened up on the heartbreaking moment that brought him back to Cape Town. Image: CheslinKolbe

Source: Twitter

Stormers return driven by family as John Dobson reveals Kolbe's sacrifice

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson recently revealed that Kolbe made significant financial sacrifices to return to Cape Town. Dobson said the Springbok could have earned considerably more money had he remained overseas, but chose to prioritise family and his connection to the Stormers.

Despite the emotional reasons behind his move, Kolbe said he remained determined to make an impact on the field. He said he was excited to wear the Stormers jersey again.

He also looked forward to playing in front of Cape Town supporters. Kolbe added that he wanted to make a positive contribution to the team. He said he would help wherever he could as a player.

For Kolbe, returning to the Stormers is about more than rugby. The move allows him to reconnect with family, create memories with his children and pursue success with the team where his professional journey began. After nearly a decade abroad, the Springbok star believes the time is right to be home.

Siya Kolisi leads Springboks support for Bafana Bafana World Cup campaign

Briefly News also reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi joined several Rugby World Cup-winning teammates in sending a message of support to Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kolisi, alongside Bongi Mbonambi, Jesse Kriel, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch and Franco Mostert, encouraged Hugo Broos' side before their clash against Mexico. The show of support formed part of a nationwide rally behind the South African football team as they compete on the world's biggest stage.

Source: Briefly News