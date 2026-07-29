A Cape Town woman posted a TikTok after more than 20 women joined her free games night WhatsApp group, with no men signing up

She urged men to come forward and join the fun at Rondebosch Sports Club

Many viewers joked that their wives would not let them out of the house

An event organiser had over 20 women join her free games night WhatsApp group, but not a single man signed up. Image: @hoozhoo6

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman took to TikTok on 25 July 2026 to call out local men for being a no-show at her free games night. The organiser, posting under the TikTok handle @hoozhoo6, said more than 20 women had already signed up for her WhatsApp group for the event, but not a single man had joined.

Cape Town men missing in action

Addressing the camera directly, she encouraged men to get involved, telling them to send through their details or pitch up at Rondebosch Sports Club. She directed viewers to her caption and comments for more information about the event.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the debate below:

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Mzansi weighs in on the games night dilemma

The video quickly sparked a wave of responses from people who admitted it was their first time hearing about the games night. Others were more candid about why they could not show up, with several married men joking that getting out of the house was easier said than done.

User @John Real1 said:

"We married our wives; don't let us go out. I really want to join in the fun."

User @sisipho asked:

"What kind of games are you inviting all races 🥰🤝?"

User @Tannie Johanna Smit replied:

"Girl, tell me about it; I'm desperate for one."

User @MaliD joked:

"South African 🇿🇦 men don't have time to play; we are fixing the country, if you don't know 😂."

User @Dr_Wade_Palmer added:

"Sounds like good fun! In bed by 10 pm 🙏🏽."

User @Tarrynthetroll suggested:

"They are not on TikTok. Make a Reddit post in the Cape Town subreddit."

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Source: Briefly News