Poodle Dog Found Alive After 29 Days Trapped Under Venezuela Earthquake Rubble
- Beyli the poodle survived 29 days trapped under rubble following two powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela in June 2026
- Rescuers pulled the dog from the debris on 23 July 2026, weeks after a 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quake devastated the region
- Viewers around the world were moved by the dog's survival, calling Beyli a miracle
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A small poodle named Beyli became a symbol of survival after being pulled alive from earthquake rubble in Venezuela on 23 July 2026, a full 29 days after disaster struck. Two powerful earthquakes hit northern Venezuela on 24 June 2026. The first measured magnitude 7.2, followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake that caused widespread destruction. Buildings collapsed, communities were buried, and families were torn apart. Amid all of that devastation, Beyli somehow held on.
Rescuers reached the dog nearly a month after the quakes, pulling the poodle from the debris without any access to food or water for the entire duration. How Beyli managed to survive remained a question on everyone's minds, with one commenter suggesting that a family member who was also trapped may have kept the dog going during those impossible weeks.
29 days beneath the rubble
The rescue drew an outpouring of emotion from people across the world who watched the video of Beyli being brought out alive. The dog's survival sparked both joy and sobering questions, including why rescues were still happening weeks after the initial earthquakes and what role the government had played in the relief effort.
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For those who had been following the aftermath of the Venezuelan earthquakes, Beyli's story shared by the @straitstimes page offered a rare moment of hope in an otherwise heartbreaking situation.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The world reacts to Beyli's rescue
People flooded the comments to share their relief and gratitude:
Star wrote:
"The fight for survival and determination to pull through for the longest 29 days!! omg!! Thank you, rescuers."
TheJohn said:
"This dawg needs its own GoFundMe"
Triplen2023 commented:
"Dog lovers, are you ok? 🥺 ❤️ Thank you, Lord; he's alive. ❤️❤️"
FlappyKatz shared:
"Miracle dog."
Narelle Dargie added:
"The poor dog and family member who passed. The days spent together 🥹❤️"
LuckyPawsPetsCare said:
"And reunited... 🥺🥲🙏"
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za