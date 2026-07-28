Banyana Banyana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tanzania in their opening Group B match at the Moulay Rachid Stadium on Monday

South Africa created numerous chances but could not convert, with Tanzania scoring twice despite Bambanane Mbane's equaliser

South African Coach Dr Desiree Ellis described the next match against Ivory Coast as a must-win after a difficult day at the office

Banyana Banyana head coach Dr Desiree Ellis has expressed confidence in her team's ability to recover after they suffered a 2-1 opening-match defeat to Tanzania in Group B of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations at the Moulay Rachid Stadium on Monday.

Desiree Ellis looks during the international friendly between Japan and South Africa at Yanmar Hanasaka Stadium on June 06, 2026 in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe

Source: Getty Images

Tanzania's Twiga Stars took command through Diana Msewa, who broke the deadlock in the 31st minute. South Africa responded through defender Bambanane Mbane, who levelled the score deep into the referee's optional time.

However, Tanzania restored their advantage with fewer than five minutes left in the match, and despite sustained South African pressure, the equaliser never came.

Ellis criticises missed chances

Dr Ellis acknowledged that Banyana Banyana created enough opportunities to take something from the game but were punished for their wastefulness in front of goal.

"Goals win games. We knew what Tanzania was going to do, but the two goals we conceded were poor. They had two chances, and they scored them and won the game," she said.

At half-time, Ellis made several substitutions in an attempt to change the game's momentum, introducing Nthabiseng Majiya, Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado, Amogelang Motau, Ronnel Donnely and Isabella Ludwig. Robyn Moodaly-Salgado, Linda Motlhalo, Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana and Noxolo Cesane were among those withdrawn. The changes, however, did not yield the desired result.

Ivory Coast clash now a must-win

Banyana Banyana now turn their attention to a crucial Group B clash against Ivory Coast, who emphatically began their WAFCON campaign with a 4-1 win over Burkina Faso.

Ellis admitted the defending champions have no margin for error following their opening setback. She described the upcoming encounter as a "final before the final", stressing that victory is essential if South Africa are to keep their knockout hopes alive.

She also emphasised that the team's final group-stage match carries equal importance, with only the top two sides advancing to the quarter-finals.

While acknowledging that her players fell below their usual standards in the previous outing, she expressed confidence that they are capable of producing a much stronger performance and insisted they cannot afford to surrender any more points.

With two matches remaining in the group stage and qualification requiring a top-two finish, South Africa must win both remaining games to remain in contention for the knockout rounds.

Government rallies support for Banyana's WAFCON campaign

Briefly News also reported that the South African government has urged the nation to get behind Banyana Banyana as the team begins its 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) encouraged supporters to wear the national colours as part of the Banyana Fridays campaign and back the team throughout the tournament.

Source: Briefly News