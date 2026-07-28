KwaZulu-Natal's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department is bracing for severe weather in the province

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also warned of potential snowfall in parts of the Eastern Cape

South Africans weighed in on the weather warnings for KZN, with many welcoming the news, despite the dangers

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KZN disaster management teams are on high alert as severe weather warnings have been issued for the country. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Paul Botes

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has activated disaster management teams across the province amid a series of severe weather warnings.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued warnings for KZN for Tuesday, 28 July 2026 and Wednesday, 29 July 2026. In a statement released by COGTA, the department confirmed that central KZN was under a Level 2 warning for disruptive rain on Tuesday, while coastal areas face a more serious Level 4 warning, which runs from Tuesday through to Wednesday night.

Authorities cautioned that the heavy rainfall could trigger localised flooding, waterlogged and dangerous roads, structural damage to buildings, swollen rivers and the possible displacement of people living in vulnerable areas.

KZN Member of the Executive Committee for COGTA, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, called on residents in affected areas to take extreme caution as conditions develop. He indicated that disaster management teams will keep a close watch on areas historically prone to weather-related incidents.

Snowfall forecast for the Eastern Cape as well

The severe conditions are not limited to KZN alone. An Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall covers areas stretching between Kugompo City and Port Edward in the Eastern Cape, where flooding of roads, bridges and settlements is anticipated, along with significant damage to infrastructure.

Further inland, snowfall is expected over the north-eastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, with isolated communities likely to experience traffic disruptions and interruptions to essential services.

South Africans react to the incoming rain

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the news, with many welcoming the news, even amid the warnings.

@Dzungie007 wrote:

"We need rain to cleanse this country of all the evil and corruption."

Terrance Chetty shared:

"We need this rain. The plants and trees are dying. God knows when to water the plants, trees and all."

Jazzman Dlamini said:

"Oh, let it be. It’s long overdue. We're devastated with drought, dust, fires and all."

Hein Langenhoven commented:

"The rain is needed for sure. Hopefully it’s not damaging though."

Timothy Medzani added:

"Rain is good for life."

Other weather-related stories in South Africa

Briefly News reported that South Africa is no stranger to weather warnings, as the country is often affected by different phenomena.

In March 2025, an Orange Level 5 weather warning was issued for KZN as the province was battered by heavy rainfall.

In June 2025, the rain was replaced by snow as SAWS warned of severe weather for the Eastern Cape and even KZN.

Two months later, an increase in temperatures across the country led to several warnings of wildfires.

Source: Briefly News