An Orange Level 5 weather warning has been issued for KZN, with disaster management teams on high alert

A total of 11 people were killed in the province last week as flooding and mudslides were a common occurrence

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi warned residents to move to higher ground

A weather warning has been issued for KwaZulul-Natal, leaving disaster management teams on high alert.

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – Disaster management teams in the province are on high alert following another severe weather warning.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for KZN, warning of intensified rainfall in the coming days.

The province has been battered by heavy rains and flooding the past week, causing widespread destruction and even fatalities.

SAWS issues warning for KZN

SAWS issued an Orange Level 5 warning for parts of the province on Sunday, 2 February 2025, noting that it could last until Tuesday, 4 February 2025.

Heavy downpours have been forecast, leading to flooding, excessive lightning, hail and damaging winds. The inclement weather is expected to hit the western and southern parts of the province.

The Umzumbe, Mkhambathini, Ray Nkonyeni, eThekwini, and Umdoni municipalities are most likely to be hardest hit.

Disaster management teams are on high alert in KZN following warnings of more heavy rains and potentially more devastating and deadly floods.

Source: Getty Images

11 lives lost in the KZN area

The latest warning comes days after the province was battered by heavy rains and witnessed severe flooding.

11 people were killed either from mudslides destroying homes, or severe flooding which swept people away. Three people were killed on 20 February after mudslides destroyed homes in the KwaMakutha area.

On 26 February, five people were swept away by floods in the Lamotville area. Two other bodies washed up on two separate Durban beaches.

One woman was killed after she fell into the turbulent water near Uvongo Falls in Durban South and drowned. Floating debris and the high levels of the water hampered any rescue efforts.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground

Speaking about the latest weather warning, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, issued a warning to residents living in low-lying areas. The MEC urged those living near riverbanks, in areas affected by the storm, to move to higher ground

“Residents are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel and remain indoors where possible.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential impact of these severe thunderstorms and the associated flooding. The province has already experienced tragic losses of life due to recent inclement weather,” the MEC said.

Durban family mourns the loss of loved ones

In a related article, the Mhlongo family spoke about their experience of losing a loved one in the flooding in KZN.

Briefly News reported that the mother of the family disappeared during the floods, and her body had not been recovered.

Approximately 47 households were moved to emergency residential places, as flooding battered parts of the province.

