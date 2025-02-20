Mudslides in KwaZulu-Natal have resulted in the deaths of three people in the KwaMakutha area, south of Durban

The trio were killed on 20 February 2025 when they were buried under sand and rubble following structural collapses

The South African Weather Service has warned that persistent rains will continue to batter the province

Three people were killed in KwaZulu-Natal following mudslides in the KwaMakutha area. Image: Times LIVE/ BLUFF RTL8

KWAZULU-NATAL – Heavy rains in the province have resulted in the deaths of three people in the KwaMakutha area, south of Durban.

The three people were declared dead on 20 February 2025, after mudslides, caused by the persistent rain, hit the area. The deceased were buried under sand and rubble as the mudslides destroyed their homes.

Mother and father killed in mudslide

In the first tragedy, the eThekwini Fire and Emergency Rescue workers responded to a home where sand banks washing into KwaMakutha homes caused a structural collapse.

While the children managed to escape the home, their parents remained trapped inside. They were buried under sand and rubble, with emergency workers desperately trying to extricate the bodies. At the time of publishing, only one of the bodies was recovered.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics confirmed that in a separate incident, another person was also buried under rubble following the mudslide.

Mudslides batter The Bluff as well

It’s not just the KwaMakutha area that has been affected.

Residents in The Bluff are advised to stay clear of Foreshore Drive following a mudslide in the area. A local towing company had to assist with removing vehicles trapped as a result of the mudslide.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also warned that the orange level 5 weather warning is expected to continue today in the province (20 February).

Vehicles were also trapped in the mudslides on The Bluff in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: BLUFF RTL8

South Africans weigh in on mudslides

The tragedy sparked comments on social media, with many noting the dangers the rains posed.

Kgoši Dukes said:

“This natural weather is fast turning KZN into a high-risk environment to live in. This is scary.”

Leister Ngangezwe added:

“Very sad. These are unimaginable weather conditions we are facing, leaving us with little option.”

Liz Rudy stated:

“KZN is just not catching a break😞.”

Theresha Witbooi said:

“Praying for KwaZulu-Natal.”

Buhle Bontle asked:

“Yooh, like what's happening with this rain?”

Nadine Fitzgerald Grundling said:

“This could have been avoided. It's utterly tragic. Three children left without parents who worked their whole lives to build them not just a house, but a home which is now being ripped up before them. The municipality needs to sort out the stormwater drainage in hilly KZN. There's so much development and insufficient stormwater management.”

