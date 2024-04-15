Three people were killed after a heavy storm hit Margate in KwaZulu-Natal, and one person was struck by lightning

The three were travelling in a car when it was washed off a bridge, killing them

The deaths saddened South Africans, who were worried that the weather in KZN was going to get worse during the week

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

A heavy storm killed a family of three. Image: @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

MARGATE, KWAZULU-NATAL – Three people lost their lives in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, during the heavy storms that ravaged the province on 14 April.

Storm kills three people

According to eNCA, the South African Weather Service issued a level four weather alert after trees were damaged and the floods hit Margate. There were initially no casualties, but the provincial authorities later discovered that the family of three died.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Law enforcement and authorities worked to recover the bodies of the man, woman and child who died from the rains. The rough weather damaged the infrastructure on the coastal belt, and the floods affected residential areas. One person was also struck by lightning.

South Africans were heartbroken by the deaths

The deaths saddened netizens commenting on @DasenThathiah's tweet.

Muffin Man said:

"I wish Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi could be in charge of KZN weather too. It's too much."

Sibusiso Gigaba said:

"This is sad. RIP to the victims."

Matinyela said:

"Terrible news."

Ntokozo Cele said:

"This was outside my house. Heartbreaking, man."

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs avails R372 million for flood victims

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng, said R372 million has been made available for flood victims.

She said the money would finance 65 projects in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Limpopo, the Free State, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Eastern Cape.

Many were not convinced that the government would use the money for the intended projects but would find a way to milk the funds.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News