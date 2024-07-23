The man accused of murdering scientist Dorcas Lekganyane has abandoned his bail application at the Alexandra Magistrates Court

Cecil Kekana was arrested after police found Lekganyane’s body with multiple stab wounds in the couple’s Bramley home

Kekana, who faced charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, would return to court on 20 September 2024

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Cecil Kekana, who is accused of killing his wife, scientist Dorcas Lekganyane, abandoned his bail application. Images: X/@womenforchange5 and Getty Images/Stock Images.

Source: UGC

The man accused of killing scientist Dorcas Lekganyane abandoned his bail application at the Alexandra Magistrates Court on 23 July 2024.

Scientist's husband arrested for murder

Cecil Kekana’s lawyer informed the court of his client’s decision and did not provide reasons for the move.

Kekana was arrested on 11 July 2024 after he allegedly stabbed his partner multiple times at their home in Bramley, Johannesburg, in Gauteng. According to EWN, the accused was admitted to hospital after he reportedly attempted suicide by consuming pills after the incident. After his release, he appeared briefly before the court on 16 July 2024.

Kekana, who faced charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, was scheduled to return before the court on 20 September 2024.

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens welcomed the alleged killer's decision to abandon bail.

@Mlumebobby1 said:

“He can’t risk being outside; he knows the community is angry.”

@GeorgeVimba commented:

“Best decision. he won't last outside.”

@AsanteMZA added:

“Ibuhlungu le nto eyenziwe yile ndoda.”

@Mandalino323253 thought:

“I just don't understand why people refuse to be dumped.”

@KagisoTeffo3 pleaded:

“Send that fool to jail, please, your honour.”

Eastern Cape man arrested for alleged abduction, murder of

In related Briefly News, police in the Eastern Cape arrested the ex-boyfriend of a 19-year-old Alice teen after she was abducted and murdered.

Two more suspects were in custody in connection with the crime, while the fourth reportedly killed himself.

The SAPS opened an inquest, and the trio appeared in the Alice Magistrate's Court on abduction and murder charges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News