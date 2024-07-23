The Brazilian man arrested with 4kg of cocaine strapped on his body will return to court for his bail hearing on 30 July 2024

Risclif Tadue Ramos, who was charged with contravening the Drugs and drug trafficking Act, appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court

Authorities arrested Ramos at the OR Tambo International Airport following a tip-off about a drug mule that was scheduled to land on 19 July 2024

Alleged drug mule Risclif Tadue Ramos, who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport, will apply for bail on 30 July 2024. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and DPCI/Supplied.

The bail application of the Brazilian national who was caught with a consignment of cocaine at the OR Tambo International Airport would commence on 30 July 2024.

Risclif Tadue Ramos appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, Gauteng, on 22 July 2024.

Hawks arrest alleged drug mule at ORTIA

The Hawks apprehended the 36-year-old at the airport following a tip-off about a drug mule that was scheduled to land on 19 July 2024. Captain Lloyd Ramovha said a strip search of Ramos revealed about 4kg of cocaine wrapped around his body:

“He was immediately arrested and charged for contravening the Drugs and drug trafficking Act.”

South Africans on alleged drug mule’s arrest

Some netizens shared their views and theories surrounding Ramos’ arrest.

@brianmarttt speculated:

“He was used as a distraction. More drugs passed while they were busy with him. Even officials know it.”

@TieOnto said:

“And now the Brazilians have also entered the chat ”

@MakiMarish added:

“South Africa is a crime scene.”

@mphemba_muzi exclaimed:

“Bopha phoyisa!”

@lesmorgp thought:

“This brother is stupid. Why did he even think this would work? Anyhoo, he’s going to jail, and drugs will diminish by value, and the balance will go back to the guys that paid him to be an idiot.”

