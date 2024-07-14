Four suspects, accused of illegally selling petroleum gas and fraud, will appear in the Paarl Magistrates Court

Western Cape police arrested the group after they received information about an alleged fake doctor who was issuing medical certificates

When police descended on the premises in Siyahlala, they found the illegal petroleum business and the bogus practitioner

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Four suspects, including an alleged bogus doctor, were accused of illegally dealing in petroleum gas in the Western Cape. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

Four suspects, accused of fraud and illegally dealing in petroleum gas, are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrates Court in the Western Cape on 15 July 2024.

SAPS follow tip-off to bogus practitioner

The SAPS arrested the group following a tip-off about someone posing as a doctor and issuing sick notes. According to EWN, the four, including the bogus practitioner, were found at Siyahlala in Paarl, where they were also selling petroleum gas. The police said they arrested the 39-year-old impersonator for fraud and forgery. The officers reportedly confiscated equipment, including printers, PCs, sick notes and petroleum gas.

Mzansi weighs in

Many South Africans were surprised by the police’s discovery and shared their views and questions on social media.

@mekgatla said:

“A plot twist straight out of a bad crime comedy!”

@sebastian_47160 asked:

“Nationality?”

Marion Provis Flaum pleased:

“This is disgusting ...don't let them out on bail, please.”

"Matthew Lani has multiplied": Bogus doctor arrested in Gauteng

Briefly News reported that a fake doctor was arrested at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

Gauteng's Health Department was working with the police to probe the security breach.

The incident flagged the need for improved security measures in healthcare facilities to protect patients and staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News