The IPID is expected to investigate a shootout in KwaZulu-Natal’s Inanda that left a triple murder suspect dead

The SAPS allegedly traced the 26-year-old to his hideout in the township, and when they tried gaining entry, the man retaliated

Spokesperson Jay Naicker said police officers found an unlicensed 9-millimetre pistol in the suspect’s possession

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate was expected to investigate a police shootout that left a triple murder suspect dead in Inanda, KZN.

The Independent Police Directorate is expected to probe a shootout that left a suspect dead in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on 14 July 2024.

KZN police crackdown triple murder suspect

According to EWN, SAPS officers had traced a 26-year-old triple murder suspect to a house in the township. When officers tried to make their way into the premises, they were reportedly confronted by the heavily armed man, which led to a shootout.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker told the news outlet that the suspect, who was also linked to a case of attempted murder, died on the scene:

"None of the police officers were injured. An unlicensed 9-millimetre pistol was found in his possession.”

Naicker added that IPID was immediately notified of the incident and called to the crime scene.

Mzansi applauds KZN SAPS

Many netizens continued to commend KZN’s police force for its zero-tolerance approach to alleged criminals.

@Vinay_Surajpaul said:

"Excellent news. Another criminal bites the dust."

@LEAP_myfriend added:

"Thank KZN SAPS, you are a force to be reckoned with."

