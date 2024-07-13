Two gang members from Bushbuckridge were sentenced to a combined nine life sentences plus 60 years behind bars

Sikhumbuzo Shaun Mpangane (36) and Bonginkosi Shakoane (24) were found guilty of killing five people in that area

They were handed down their sentence in the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela on 12 July 2024

Gang members Sikhumbuzo Shaun Mpangane (36) and Bonginkosi Shakoane (24) were sentenced to multiple life terms for the murder of five people in Bushbuckridge. Images: Mpumalanga SAPS/Supplied.

The community of Bushbuckridge will sleep easier after the sentencing of two members of the COVID-19 gang convicted of killing five people in that area.

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela sentenced Sikhumbuzo Shaun Mpangane (36) and Bonginkosi Shakoane (24) to a combined nine life sentences plus 60 years behind bars on 12 July 2024.

Bushbuckridge gang duo’s murder spree

The provincial SAPS revealed that on 26 December 2020, Mpangane, who was out on parole, shot at two rival gang members, killing one, while the other victim managed to escape. Captain Magonseni Nkosi said that about six months later, the duo attacked the family of the gang member who survived the initial shooting:

“On 16 June 2021, the two convicts shot and killed four family members who were asleep in Madras, Bushbuckridge. The victims were parents of the victim who survived an attack…and two teenage girls.”

Police arrested Mpangane and Shakoane on 20 June 2021 and 11 February 2022, respectively.

COVID-19 gang members sentenced

Captain Nkosi confirmed to Briefly News that the court sentenced Mpangane to five life terms for the five counts of murder, 20 years for two counts of attempted murder, seven years for possession of an unlicensed firearm, five years for kidnapping, five years for housebreaking with intent to commit murder and five years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Shakoane was handed four life terms for the four murders, ten years for attempted murder, five for kidnapping, and three years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

*Authorities cannot name the victims to protect their families.

