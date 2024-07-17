The ongoing police investigation into the Carltonville school bus tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 11 children, has delayed their burials

The 55-year-old driver charged in the incident is set to appear in court again while the investigation continues, leaving families in deep grief as they await justice

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane confirmed the children have been identified, urging families to postpone funeral preparations until the investigation is resolved

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court, accidents, weather and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Families are left in grief as they await justice while the charged driver prepares for his court appearance. Images: @Ethel_Khumalo.

Source: Twitter

The ongoing police investigation into the tragic Carltonville school bus accident that claimed the lives of 11 children has delayed their burials.

Despite the completion of DNA tests confirming their identities, the families are still awaiting police investigation to commence with burials.

Families are left in grief as authorities continue to gather evidence, with the charged driver set to make his court appearance amid the unfolding legal proceedings.

Speaking at the memorial, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane urged the families to postpone the funeral arrangements and wait for justice.

Driver set to appear in court soon physically

55-year-old Ford Ranger driver is set to appear again in the Fochville Magistrate's Court following an initial court appearance last week, which he missed.

He made his first appearance in court while still hospitalised under police supervision.

In his absence, the driver's case was in court on July 12, and he will return on July 18.

However, TimesLIVE reported that police still need to pursue an investigation, which has been halted. He faces a charge of culpable homicide, according to police spokesperson Brig. Brenda Muridili.

Muridili added that the DNA testing has been completed, and families await the results.

The heartbroken families remember the 11 learners

The victims—Junior Mankofu (13), Katlego Morebudi (12), Tshiamo Makinta (9), Thandeka Mtyibe (9), Lethabo Sesing (9), Reabetswe Rabodiba (7), Olesego Khesa (12), Reneilwe (7), Sihle (12), Hlompho (10), and Thato Hlalele (8)—died in the said accident.

According to reports, a minibus taxi carrying them to Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig was allegedly rear-ended by a Ford Ranger, causing the taxi to roll over and catch fire.

The driver of the taxi, Nkosinathi Maphukade, also lost his life in the incident.

See the video below on X:

Speaking on behalf of the Mankofu family, Sammy Setlhare reminisced about his final moments with his 13-year-old nephew, Junior, just before schools reopened.

“During the school holidays, I spent time with Junior and his siblings at home. I teased him, saying, ‘You have a beauty spot like a girl and dimples, but you also have that mischievous look.'"

Holding his tears back, he extended his heartfelt condolences to all families grieving their losses and requested prayers for them during this challenging time.

Deputy Mayor of Merafong Local Municipality, Mogomotsi Sello, acknowledged the deceased driver, Maphukade, affectionately known as "bra Nathi."

While no funeral details were confirmed, he indicated that Maphukade would likely be laid to rest over the weekend and that the municipality would send representatives to attend.

Sello also reflected on the traumatic impact of the accident on the surviving children, highlighting the need for ongoing support as they cope with the aftermath.

All the children have been identified

Chiloane, speaking to the media after a memorial service, announced that the children had been identified.

"The DNA testing is done, and the last update I received indicates that they have identified each child.

"However, further investigations are ongoing, so families must delay funeral preparations until that is resolved."

Chiloane also provided an update on the condition of the sole survivor from the crash, stating that the child is expected to recover from lower body injuries and is under close medical observation.

During the memorial service held at Grace Bible Church in Carletonville, Chiloane urged attendees to cherish the memories of the young lives lost.

"Though their time with us was short, their spirits will remain in our hearts, serving as a reminder of the innocence of youth."

West Rand father shares story of losing son in Carletonville accident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the father of one of the victims in the Carletonville accident spoke out about his experiences on that fateful day.

He said when he was called to the scene, he was expecting to take his son back home alive, but that was not the case.

Heartbroken South Africans empathised with him and prayed for him and other victims of the accident.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News