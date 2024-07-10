A devastating morning crash near Fochville has claimed the lives of 12 learners from two local schools, Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig

The incident, involving a private scholar transport vehicle, occurred when it was reportedly struck from behind, causing it to overturn and catch fire

The driver of the vehicle also tragically died, while seven other learners have been hospitalised

Learners from two Carletonville schools were involved in a crash outside Fochville on Wednesday morning, 10 July.

A devastating accident outside Fochville on Wednesday morning has left 12 learners dead on day two of back to school.

According to reports, learners from two local schools were involved in the incident at approximately 6:45 am.

The collision, involving a private scholar transport vehicle, tragically claimed the lives of 11 learners from Rockland Primary School and one learner from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig.

One of the vehicles caught fire

The vehicle, reportedly struck from behind by another vehicle, overturned and caught fire, leading to catastrophic consequences.

The driver of the transport vehicle also lost their life in the accident.

As investigations into the incident continue, seven other learners aboard the vehicle have been hospitalised for medical treatment.

Authorities are currently scrutinising the exact circumstances surrounding the fiery collision.

Netizens send condolences to families

South Africans were devastated to hear the news of the 12 primary school learners who passed in the accident and those who were also hospitalised.

@Leskorate feared for their children's lives:

"Where did this happen? I'm just thinking of my kids, they use scholar transport to school and back home"

@SatyriasisKING commented:

"Kodwa Bawo, they just returned to school for the start of the third term "

@SirDavid_Dashe echoed other netizens sentiments:

"Sad news for our country the schools just reopened yesterday, and then this "

@MorwesiTricilda also said:

"This is sooo sad."

The department saddened by the tragedy

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, Matome Chiloane, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) MEC, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and community.

"I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners."

In response to the crisis, The Citizen News noted that the GDE has mobilised its support teams to provide immediate assistance to the schools and affected families.

Psycho-social support services have been dispatched to aid learners and staff in coping with the emotional aftermath of the incident.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the GDE, emphasised the department's commitment to standing alongside the community during this difficult time.

"Counseling services will be made available to all learners and staff members to help them cope with the emotional aftermath of this tragedy."

GDE officials will visit Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig, which are located close to each other, to coordinate support efforts and provide assistance where needed.

