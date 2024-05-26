Half a dozen people died in a tragic accident between a light delivery truck and a taxi in Violent Bank in Bushbuckridge

Authorities believe that the truck, travelling on the R40, lost control and hit a pedestrian before crashing into a minibus taxi

Mpumalanga's acting Safety MEC, Busi Shiba, urged motorists to be vigilant when driving to avoid accidents that bring misery to many families

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered accidents and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Six people lost their lives in an accident on the R40 between a truck and a taxi in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Six people have lost their lives in a tragic accident between a light delivery truck and a minibus taxi on the R40 in Bushbukridge, Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga police probe fatal crash

The SAPS' preliminary investigations showed that the truck lost control and crashed into a pedestrian before hitting a taxi in the Violent Bank area on 25 May 2024.

Mpumalanga Safety Department's Moeti Mmusi told Briefly News that the pedestrian and four occupants of the taxi died on the scene, while the truck's passenger died while being transported to a nearby hospital:

“The driver of the light delivery truck was critically injured while several passengers in the minibus taxi sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious.”

Mmusi added that all the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital, and the authorities launched a probe into the cause of the accident.

Mpumalanga MEC urges motorists to be cautious

Mpumalanga's acting Safety MEC Busi Shiba pleaded with road motorists to be vigilant when driving on the province's roads as such accidents bring misery to many families:

"Motorists must help us curb the needless loss of lives by obeying the rules and being cautious.”

Eight die in Limpopo crash between truck and bus

Briefly News reported that a bus and a truck collided in Limpopo on 18 April 2024, resulting in the deaths of eight people.

The bus driver lost control and crashed into the truck transporting workers of a local company home.

The Limpopo Transport Department's spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene, told Briefly News that they noted an increase in bus accidents in Limpopo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News