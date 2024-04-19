A bus and a truck collided with each other in Limpopo on 18 April, resulting in the death of eight people

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the truck that was taking workers of a local company home

South Africans were saddened and noted that there had been a lot of bus accidents in Limpopo recently

A crash between a truck and a bus killed eight people. Images: @Limpopo_Traffic

LIMPOPO – A bus crash in Limpopo left eight passengers dead. South Africans expressed concern and believed that accidents in the province are increasing.

Limpopo accident claims eight lives

SABC News said the accident occurred on the R55 near Steelpoort outside Burgersfort. The bus driver tried to overtake in an unsafe spot and collided with a truck. The truck was transporting employees working at a brick-making company.

Limpopo's MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, called on motorists in the province to drive carefully and always observe the road rules.

Netizens worried about Limpopo

South Africans on Facebook were concerned about similar accidents in Limpopo. The accident occurred weeks after a bus carrying members of the Zion Christian Church from Botswana overturned in Limpopo, killing over 40 people.

Nkwane Ikhwezi Lucient said:

"We need to expand the province's road infrastructure and practice safe driving."

James Maruswaneng asked:

"What's happening in Limpopo?"

Sharon Struckmeyer wanted to know:

"What's with all these bus accidents lately?"

El Patron asked:

"What's going on with these two provinces? KZN has a higher crime rate and political killings in Limpopo. People are dying in numbers because of crashes. That's not cool."

Busa Mafaeza said:

"Something needs to be done with Limpopo and KZN."

4 killed in tragic Johannesburg accident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that four people passed away after their BMW crashed into a Toyota dealership.

The accident took place earlier this week, and South Africans mourned the horrific accident. Many sympathised with the family of their loved ones.

