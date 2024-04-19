Global site navigation

8 Die in Limpopo Crash Between Truck and Bus, South Africans Devastated
South Africa

8 Die in Limpopo Crash Between Truck and Bus, South Africans Devastated

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • A bus and a truck collided with each other in Limpopo on 18 April, resulting in the death of eight people
  • The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the truck that was taking workers of a local company home
  • South Africans were saddened and noted that there had been a lot of bus accidents in Limpopo recently

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Eight people died in a Limpopo accident between a bus and a truck
A crash between a truck and a bus killed eight people. Images: @Limpopo_Traffic
Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO – A bus crash in Limpopo left eight passengers dead. South Africans expressed concern and believed that accidents in the province are increasing.

Limpopo accident claims eight lives

SABC News said the accident occurred on the R55 near Steelpoort outside Burgersfort. The bus driver tried to overtake in an unsafe spot and collided with a truck. The truck was transporting employees working at a brick-making company.

Read also

Cape Flats mourn after 5 people tragically killed in mass shooting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Limpopo's MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, called on motorists in the province to drive carefully and always observe the road rules.

Netizens worried about Limpopo

South Africans on Facebook were concerned about similar accidents in Limpopo. The accident occurred weeks after a bus carrying members of the Zion Christian Church from Botswana overturned in Limpopo, killing over 40 people.

Nkwane Ikhwezi Lucient said:

"We need to expand the province's road infrastructure and practice safe driving."

James Maruswaneng asked:

"What's happening in Limpopo?"

Sharon Struckmeyer wanted to know:

"What's with all these bus accidents lately?"

El Patron asked:

"What's going on with these two provinces? KZN has a higher crime rate and political killings in Limpopo. People are dying in numbers because of crashes. That's not cool."

Read also

South Africans worried as Johannesburg security guards get naked during protest

Busa Mafaeza said:

"Something needs to be done with Limpopo and KZN."

4 killed in tragic Johannesburg accident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that four people passed away after their BMW crashed into a Toyota dealership.

The accident took place earlier this week, and South Africans mourned the horrific accident. Many sympathised with the family of their loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel