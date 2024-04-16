Four people were shot and killed in Inanda, north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving the country in shock

The incident took place in the early hours of 16 April, and it's believed that the incident could be related to taxi violence

South Africans were horrified and were concerned that violent crimes in the province were increasing

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi is concerned about KZN's violence after four people died in Inanda. Images: Tetra Images and Colin Hawkins. Images are used for illustrative purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

INANDA, KWA-ZULU NATAL – A violent incident rocked the nation after four people in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal were shot dead on the morning of 16 April. The nation expressed concern about the violence in the province.

4 gunned down in Inanda

eNCA reported that two people, a man and a woman, were shot and killed. They then moved to a nearby house, where they demanded the keys to a taxi from its inhabitants, who managed to escape unharmed.

The suspects took the taxi's keys and drove to another location. There, they shot an elderly man, took the keys to his taxi and drove off. The South African Police Service said the taxi, which was found abandoned, was used for long-distance travelling. Another man was shot and killed the previous night. The police launched a manhunt for the suspects.

South Africans worried about KZN violence

Netizens on Facebook were concerned about the violence in the province.

Khumo Bear said:

"KZN has become a slaughter province."

Tasko Magadla said:

"I don't understand what is happening in KZN: catastrophic weather events, killing and too much blood sacrifice."

Sudhir Chetram said:

"It's become the norm. It will be surprising to wake up one morning and discover that no civilian life has been lost."

Gladys Malesa said:

"The devil is causing havoc in KZN."

Munashe Kukakunesu said:

"KZN must be changed to 'Bloodbath Province' as of today."

Langa Ndlovu said:

"That is not news. It happens daily at Inanda."

SAPS shoot six suspects in a gunfight in Inanda

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the SAPS got into a gunfight with six suspects whom they fatally shot.

The police received intelligence about the suspects' location, and the suspects shot at them when they arrived. The police retaliated, and in the ensuing gunfight, six were killed.

