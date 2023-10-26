Crime in KwaZulu-Natal has taken a turn for the worse after four young men were killed in the Inanda township of Durban

The South African Police Service revealed that the youngsters were sitting in a house in Inanda when they were shot, allegedly because of a drug-related conflict

South Africans called for urgent intervention in the province, which they called a warzone

The level of crime in KwaZulu-Natal has horrified South Africans after five young men were shot and killed in Inanda, Durban. Netizens believe that the province needs prayers and that KZN is a warzone and was compared to the conflict in Israel.

Shooting kills 5 people

According to the South African Police Service's Brigadier Jay Naicker, police were called to a scene where a shooting occurred in Durban. The cops arrived and found a bloodbath, with bodies all over the floor of an RDP house. The bodies belonged to young men in their twenties and were riddled with bullets.

Naicker said the young men sat in the house when the suspects arrived. They were shot and killed, and the suspects fled immediately. A sixth victim was also shot but was taken to hospital as he was shot in the hand. Naicker remarked that the shooting could be drug-related, and the investigations into the murders continue as no suspects have been arrested.

South Africans shaken by KZN crime

Citizens on Facebook were mortified at the violent crime and shared their feelings about the level of crime in KwaZulu Natal after another shooting left people dead.

Awelani Lucky said:

“Yoh, KZN. A lot is going on there.”

Mashegoanej Wa-ga Ramoloto remarked:

“KZN is a hot spot for crime scenes.”

Mdez Uacela was terrified.

“The number of people killed in South Africa every day is way more than people who die in a war zone.”

Ariano Tshifhango observed:

“KZN is our own Afghanistan.”

Sekope Riba wrote:

"Another KZN delf destruction. Take the corpses and let the family bury their dead."

Manape Dolphine Ramphele added:

“What kind of province is KZN, though? So much violence. This is terrible.”

Some called for military action

Nana Ash called the army.

“Dangerous zone where our law enforcement officers are even losing their lives. The army should step in.”

505050 added:

“KZN needs a military operation.”

Kagiso Mqaisa added:

“The province must come up with an action plan. It’s getting worse now.”

Suspected cash-in-transit criminals gunned down

In a similar story, Briefly News reported police gunned down four suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Durban.

The police embarked on a joint operation where they hunted down the suspects accused of a spate of heists in the province. The cops got involved in a shootout with them in their hideout, and South Africans applauded the cops's hard work in taking them down.

