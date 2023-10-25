A community tip-off in Mariannhill has led to a police shootout, resulting in the fatal wounding of two suspects

Police received information from the community about armed suspects, leading to the confrontation

Police received praise on social media for their swift response and commitment to keeping the community safe

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

With a background in South African socio-economic crime analysis at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo remains dedicated to comprehensive crime reporting at Briefly News.

DURBAN - South Africans praised SAPS for their efforts in keeping the country safe. This comes after two suspects were fatally wounded during a shootout with police in Mariannhill, Durban, KZN.

Two suspects were shot dead during a shootout with police in Mariannhill, Durban. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Community tip-off leads to the shootout

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naiker said police in Mariannhill received a tip-off from the community that a group involved in criminality resided in a house in Luganda. Naicker said the community also shared information about the suspects having firearms.

PAY ATTENTION:

"At 3am this morning, police officers from Mariannhill approached the house and requested entry from the suspects. The occupants of the home opened fire at the police officers through the windows and there was an exchange of gunfire.

"Both suspects, who are in their twenties, who were in the house, were fatally wounded in the shootout. Two 9mm pistols were found in the suspects' possession," said Naicker.

Naicker also added that an inquest docket was opened by Mariannhill police and an investigation of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition was also underway.

Mzansi grateful to the police

SAPS released a statement on their Facebook account and South Africans were quick to flood the comment section with comments thanking the police for keeping the community safe.

Below are some of the comments:

Motshoane Noe said:

"Pointing a firearm at the police is signing your death warrant."

Brian Mabale remarked:

"Criminals never learn that fighting with police is a losing battle because police won't back down."

Teboho Daniel Letlala commended the community by saying:

"Good work to the community that came forward. We have to work together to stop crime."

Vulindlela Ndlela remarked:

"If all of us community members can work together and make sure that we report these criminals, we will win this battle."

AyandaMageba Zulu Ayanda Ayanda commented:

"I think communities out there are sick and tired of these criminals."

4 Suspects shot dead in KwaMashu

In a previous report by Briefly News, four suspects were fatally wounded during a shootout with police on the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu, Durban. The suspects were believed to be linked to the spate of cash-in-transit heists in the area in recent weeks.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said that police announced their presence upon arrival at the house, but the occupants opened fire. The police retaliated, fatally wounding four men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News