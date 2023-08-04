A North West serial sexual abuser suddenly died in the Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court’s holding cell after falling ill

The presiding judge opened an inquest docket for authorities to investigate the cause of death

The man was in court in connection with a series of sexual assaults and robberies that spanned six years

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

GA-RANKUWA - A serial sexual abuser from the North West suddenly died after having his day in the dock in the Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court on Wednesday, 2 August.

A serial sexual abuser died in the holding cell of the Ga-Ranguwa Regional Court shortly after pleading guilty to charges. Image: Juan Camilo Bernal & Justin Lambert

Source: Getty Images

Johannes Jojo Shabangu had just asked his victims and their families for forgiveness in addition to pleading guilty to 14 counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of aggravated robbery when he collapsed in the jail cell below the court.

National prosecuting authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame revealed that the 35-year-old’s cause of death was still unknown, but the court has opened an inquest docket to investigate, TimesLIVE reported.

Serial abuser convicted for 6-year crime spree

The man went on a crime spree between July 2012 and December 2019, where he and his accomplices assaulted and robbed several women. Shabangu’s Youngest victim was only 14 years old when he attacked her in 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Victim statements were meant to be read before sentencing, but proceedings were postponed to Thursday, 3 August, so that Shabangu could receive medical attention after he fell ill.

While Judge Andre Petersen convicted Shabangu per the plea agreement, paramedics declared the man dead before the judge could sentence him for his crimes, News24 reported.

South Africans weigh in on the North West serial abuser's death

Below are some comments:

@Teedo97 said:

“Justice served expeditiously!”

@Juanita35291006 exclaimed:

“Good riddance. Now the tax man doesn't have to provide him with food, shelter and medical care. Yay!!!”

@Beachdays3 claimed:

“Well, he asked for forgiveness.”

@MatshobaThami2 added:

"Rest in hell, abuser!"

@TempusViator7 commented:

“Saving taxpayers from having to house him…”

@CynZA01 stated:

“Should've collapsed and RIP'd before committing the crimes.”

Prominent EFF politician arrested for alleged sexual assault of daughter after stepmom alerted police

In another story, Briefly News reported prominent Economic Freedom Fighters politician in KwaZulu-Natal is behind bars for the alleged sexual assault of his 5-year-old daughter.

The man, whose name will not be published to protect the child's identity, appeared in the Grey Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 1 August, where he was remanded into custody for the court to assess whether the court should grant him bail.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the Mayor of Umvoti, Philani Mavundla, called for the court to deny the politician bail.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News