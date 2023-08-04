Defiant illegal miners have reopened the holes closed by police officers in the Riverela Johannesburg

The South African Police Service responded by deploying additional resources to the area to reclose the holes and apprehend suspected zama zamas

The increased police presence in the area comes after Riverlea residents took to the street importance of a deadly shootout that happened over the weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - South African Police Service’s (SAPS) fight against illegal mining in Riverlea, Johannesburg, has been struck by some complications.

Illegal miners in Riverlea Johannesburg have reopened holes close by police during an illegal mining national intervention operation. Image: @SAPoliceSerive/Twitter & Edrea du Toit/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Police close holes used by Zama Zamas

To stop violent clashes between rival gangs and root out zama zamas in the area, the police’s specialised units flattened areas in the Zamimpilo informal settlement, which is said to be a hideout for illegal miners. The authorities also closed holes that were used by the zama zamas.

It didn't take long for the illegal miners to return to the area after the police had left and reopen the holes that had been closed, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

SAPS deploy more resources to Riverlea

The SA Police Service released a statement indicating that it was aware that the holes were reopened and were handling the incident.

SAPS spared no resources in response to the zama zamas defiance. The Special Task Force, National Intervention Unit, TRT, Tactical Vision security guards and a SAPS helicopter were deployed to the area on Thursday afternoon, 3 August.

During a raid of the informal settlement, nine suspected illegal miners were arrested. Since the operation started, over 100 arrests have been made in the Riverlea area.

South African fed up with the scourge of illegal mining

Below are some comments:

@DR_CEO_ asked:

"Why not deploy the ARMY?"

@Mandlebala_ claimed:

“Yep, they reopened, and it’s business as usual just heard an explosion now at Sunward Park @SAPoliceService.”

@Da1stCollyMo commened:

“Hahahahah...I wonder whose great idea it was at the @SAPoliceService to close with sand holes that were dug by people who blast through rocks with dynamite.”

@Oletta15148998 criticised:

“We are going in circles.”

Bheki Cele deploys specialised units to Riverlea as locals call for military intervention amid Zama Zama clash

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele promised to restore law and order in Riverlea, Johannesburg, following a deadly gunfight between rival illegal mining gangs.

Cele vowed to mobilise all the police's resources and specialised units to tackle the scourge of zama zama in the area.

This came as residents took to the streets to voice their anger and frustration on Monday, 31 July, after a resident was killed in the crossfire of a shootout between the warring zama zamas on Saturday, 29 July, The Citizen reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News