Residents of Riverlea, Johannesburg, protested against illegal mining activities in the area

The protests were triggered by illegal mining rivals group engaging in a deadly shootout at the weekend

South Africans have shared their support for the residents and said it is about time they stood up for themselves

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Riverlea, Johannesburg, stood up and protested against the illegal mining activities in the area.

Riverlea residents have taken to the streets in protest against illegal miners after a gunfight between zama zamas over the weekend. Images: @Thabo_Tshaba/screenshot & @abramjee

This comes after illegal mining rival groups engaged in a shootout leading to the deaths of at least five alleged zama zamas.

Riverlea residents want Bheki Cele to up security in the area

Riverlea residents woke up early on Monday morning, 31 August and took to the streets. Residents blocked roads using burning tyres. Videos and pictures of the protest action were shared online.

According to SABC News, residents were protesting because they wanted Police Minister Bheki Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa to increase security following the deadly shootout.

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said residents live in constant fear because of the gunfights and want the police to intervene. A community member said the shooting over the weekend went on for more than 30 minutes and sounded like a war zone, reports SowetanLIVE.

South Africans react to the protest action in Riverlea

@Caswellm015 said:

"This was long overdue."

@nokwanekgabo said:

"About time…no one is coming to save them. Vuka Mzanzi."

@SA86_nene said:

"We stand with Riverlea and any other communities under siege. Look at Jabulani Mall over the weekend. Nobody should have to live like this. Especially not our own people in our own country. It’s enough now."

@Okayise18 said:

"As a South African citizen, I feel truly exposed to any sort of harm. I do wish the people's cries are heard."

@rals_sa said:

"We are tired of these illegal mining activities in our community. There are always gun battles between zama zamas amongst themselves, it also poses more risk to everyone who is a resident of Riverlea."

