A TikTok reel of Ditebogo Phalane and his two children has been making the rounds on social media

The clip shows moments shared between father and sons, including Junior, who was killed during a hijacking

Ditebogo Junior was shot when his father was hijacked by a group of men outside their Soshanguve home

A TikTok reel of Ditebogo Phalane and his kids, including Ditebogo Junior, pulled at the heartstrings of social media users. Images: Getty Images/Stock Images and Facebook/Gift K Makoti

The video shared by @MMatamelo39380 on X is a slide show of memorable family moments.

Soshanguve five-year-old laid to rest

Ditebogo Junior was shot when his father was hijacked by a group of men outside their Soshanguve home in Tshwane on 10 May 2024. After the incident, Phalane’s dad rushed his son to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The five-year-old’s funeral service was held at Kopanong Hall, and he was laid to rest at the Soshangive Crossing Cemetery in Soshanguve, Pretoria, on 17 May 2024. Read more:

Netizens heartbroken by the Phalane family tragedy

@Vito08095507 said:

“This breaks my heart really, like seriously it does.”

@NZombini commented:

“This is heartbreaking yoh ”

@MohaleMosala added:

“No parent deserves”

@Wahaenne asked:

“A man who loves his children so dearly. So so dearly! Nkulunkulu wavuma kwenzeke lento kanti lempilo unjani? Who is this life meant for when good people have to suffer like this?”

@Thokoza88288017 said:

“This is so painful. I don't think you can continue to live a normal after losing your child, especially in that heinous manner. It's painful.”

SAPS arrested two suspects linked to Ditebogo Phalane’s killing

Briefly News arrested two suspects linked to the murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane.

Police said one of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, which was linked to another hijacking.

The five-year-olds left many South Africans angry, with some calling on the KZN SAPS to take over the case.

