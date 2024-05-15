Five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane’s final send-off will be held at the Kopanong Hall in Soshanguve on 17 May 2024

Ditebogo Junior was shot when his father was hijacked by a group of men outside their Soshanguve home in Tshwane on 10 May 2024

The family said it appreciated the support it received since the incident and opened the service for community members to attend

Five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane's funeral will be held at Soshanguve's Kopanong Hall on 17 May 2024.

Little Ditebogo Junior Phalane will be laid to rest on 17 May 2024.

Ditebogo Phalane's final send-off

The five-year-old’s funeral service would be held at Kopanong Hall in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

Family spokesperson Gift Makoti () shared the details of the service on X:

According to Pretoria Rekord, Makoti said the family appreciated the support:

“The family appreciates the community’s support and invites you to join us as we bid farewell to our beloved Ditebogo Junior.”

Soshanguve five-year-old, brutally murdered

Ditebogo Junior was shot when his father was hijacked by a group of men outside their Soshanguve home in Tshwane on 10 May 2024. After the incident, Phalane’s dad rushed his son to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Phalane home was inundated with visitors who wanted to send their condolences to the grieving family, including Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi declared war against crime while visiting the family home.

South Africans continue to send their condolences

Netizens continued sending their sympathies online and supported the grieving family.

@ssbl369j said:

“I'm really sorry about your loss Buti I really pray that these evil criminals are arrested soon.”

@lyndz_20 added:

“A tiny coffin going into a tiny grave I wish no parent ever had to experience this. I don’t know how but I hope the good Lord grants them strength”

@PeterGreggor stated:

“May His Young Innocent Soul Rest in Eternal Peace ✝️ ️ SINCERE condolences to Mom, Dad, Family and Friends ✝️ That photograph broke my heart, God Bless”

@Top_dawg15 said:

“Eish ”

@cultabz stated:

“I cannot even fathom the pain these parents are going through right now, losing their child like that. Man, this has gotta hurt so deeply. Tjooh ”

South Africans unite in support of Ditebogo Junior’s family

Briefly News reported that Mzansi rallied behind Ditebogo Junior Phalane's family with ransom money to help find killers.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspects and pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Ditebogo Junior ran outside his home to welcome his father, who had returned from running errands when a bullet struck the boy.

