One-year-and-two-month-old Kungentando Yena died on 11 June 2026 after being found in a pit toilet at an unregistered crèche in Sidwadweni village near Tsolo

The toddler's mother says crèche staff never called her, and she only found out what happened from another parent

The tragedy is the second loss for the family in two years, with the mother having lost another child at a nearby school

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Kungentando Yena, a 1-year-old who passed away after falling into a pit toilet. Images: SiyandaEcd/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A one-year-old girl has died after being found in a pit toilet at a crèche in Sidwadweni village near Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, and her family and community are demanding answers.

Kungentando Yena was just one year and two months old when the incident happened on 11 June 2026. A three-year-old child at the crèche reportedly spotted Kungentando walking toward the pit latrine. By the time staff were alerted, it was too late. She was rushed to a nearby clinic but was declared dead on arrival.

The crèche has since been found to be unregistered with both the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development and the Department of Education.

A young man who was at the scene said:

"I did not get any answers. I asked how a one-year-old child managed to go to the pit toilet because she's still in diapers. What was she doing in a toilet? They did not give me an answer."

A mother left with questions

Kungentando's mother found out about her daughter's death not from the school but from another parent. She also alleged that Kungentando had previously been assaulted at the school and came home with burn wounds, which the family believes were caused by a flask at the crèche. The teachers have not visited the family at home since the tragedy.

This heartbreaking loss is the second the mother has endured in two years.

A problem that keeps repeating

The pit toilet tragedy has brought renewed attention to the Eastern Cape's ongoing struggle with dangerous sanitation at schools and early childhood facilities.

The province has seen similar deaths over the years, yet the infrastructure concerns remain unresolved.

Police confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened and an investigation is underway. The crèche principal said the child was still breathing when found and that staff tried to help, but the community is not satisfied.

Community members want the government to investigate and take action.

View the Facebook post below:

SA saddened by the Eastern Cape toddler's death

People were heartbroken and angry and shared their thoughts on the Facebook page:

@KediboneGoseame said:

"Answers and justice are all that family can hope for now."

@VeronicaPienaar wrote:

"My deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones. May God comfort you in this sad time."

@OmontlePk said:

"People who stay with children in crèches, please look after our children."

@MusaDoctormusa wrote:

"Those teachers know everything."

@BeautySobekwa wrote:

"Sorry, this is painful. What happened to her, RIP."

A toddler in the Eastern Cape. Images: The Screenshot Assciation/Facebook

Source: Facebook

More SA children gone too soon

Briefly News recently reported on a North West school accident that kept claiming young lives, and the final death toll left the community devastated.

recently reported on a North West school accident that kept claiming young lives, and the final death toll left the community devastated. A Diepkloof family lost their little boy after he ate snacks from a local spaza shop, and what the government said about the crisis shook the whole country.

A shop owner in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested after a two-year-old toddler died following a visit to a neighbourhood tuck shop.

Source: Briefly News