A third learner has passed away after she sustained severe injuries during an accident in the North West

The girl was among three high school learners who were involved in an accident in Vryburg

Enica Nombela's death brings the death toll of learners to three and the total toll to four

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For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Enica Nombela lost her life after an accident. Images: Boingotlo Mokakale Menyatso and Khadija Mokoto

Source: Facebook

VRYBURG— One of the learners who was involved in a horrific accident in Vryburg, North West, on 8 April 2026, died after she was rushed to the hospital following the incident.

According to IOL, Enica Nombela succumbed to her injuries after she and three other learners from Hoërskool Vryburg were involved in an accident. The vehicle they travelled in collided with a truck 20 kilometres from Vryburg. One person survived and is undergoing intensive care. Two other learners, Kitso Mathope and Kemofiloe Mtshengu, died at the scene of the accident.

Tributes pour in

Boingotlo Mokakale, a relative, posted a moving tribute to her on his Facebook account. He described her as someone wo loved fiercely, showed up without being asked and made everyone around her feel protected and seen.

"She didn't just say she cared. She proved it every single day with her actioner, her loyalty and her open heart. Her love was not soft or small. It was powerful enough to hold our whole family together," he said.

Grace Golden Eagle Netball Club, where Enica played, posted a tribute on their Facebook page. The club described as a friend, sister and beautiful soul who brought light, strength and unity to the tea.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved her. May we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in eternal peace, Erica.You will never be forgotten."

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on Facebook paid their final respects to her.

Isla Moremi said:

"So beautiful and young. Fly high, angel."

Thabiso Monnakhotla said:

"Please accept my deepst condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace."

Sbongile Sbongile was emotional.

"I cried so hard. This is my worst fear. My kids travel in one scholar transport. I worry every single day. I pray for them but still live in fear. I don't know how do you heal from this as a parent."

3 Briefly News articles about accidents

A 14 year old boy was killed in a tragic accident on the M25 in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal on 6 April 2026. The teenager was allegedly driving his drunk father when he failed to negotiate a bend, veering off the road.

One patient died when an ambulance collided with a light motor vehicle in the Free State on 9 April. The light motor vehicle's tyre burst and lost control, causing the collision.

Seven family members were killed in a road accident on the M17 in Gqenerha in the Eastern Cape on the Easter Weekend. The victims were in a Toyota Avanza when two other Avanza vehicles chased them, resulting in the collision.

Source: Briefly News