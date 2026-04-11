Talented South African actor Peter Terry, who has starred on TV shows such as Egoli: Place of Gold, Generations , and Scandal!, has died

The Binnelanders and Rockville actor passed away on Friday, 10 April 2026, at the age of 75

South Africans and fans of the thespian took to social media this weekend to pay tribute to the actor

'Binnerlanders' and 'Generation: The Legacy' actor Peter Terry dead at 75. Images: Lance Rothschild and Lucky Mqoboni

Source: Facebook

The family of legendary Scandal! and Generations actor Peter Terry has confirmed his passing in a statement on social media.

The actor, poet, and voice artist is famously known for his role as Ivan Jones in Binnelanders, where he starred opposite the late Jonathan Pienaar.

Terry also starred alongside late Binnelanders actor Phillip C. Henn on the popular Afrikaans TV show.

The actor's daughter, Elizabeth Zacharie, confirmed on her Facebook account on Friday, 10 April 2026, that her father had passed away.

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"It is with deep sadness that we announce our beloved Peter Terry, father, husband, and friend, passed away this morning. ​My mom Annette, my sister Sarah, and I are incredibly devastated but know that he is free of pain and suffering. ​If you have capacity, please light a candle for him and hold him close in your thoughts. ​With love, The Terry Family."

Netwerk reported on Friday, 10 April 2026, that Mark Sage, who is the marketer for Pieter Thorien Theatre, confirmed that the actor was hospitalised for a routine operation but fell ill due to complications.

Actor and director Alywyn Swart shared with the publication that previous medical ailments caught up with Terry, who had cancer. There were reportedly complications with his surgery, where he contracted an infection and was due for another surgery.

"His kidneys, heart, and lungs started to give him problems," says Swart.

The legendary actor and playwright leaves behind his wife, his daughters, and his granddaughter. Briefly News will give an update on the actor's memorial and funeral services soon.

Content creator and actor Zola Hashatsi also shared on his X account on Friday, 10 April 2026, that the actor had died.

South Africans pay tribute to the actor

Lucky Mqoboli said:

"I am devastated by the passing of Mr. Peter Terry today. I am beyond sad. What a loss for the industry. It was an honour working with you on stage. My deepest condolences to you and your family in this dark hour. Let the song be a healer. I will miss your birthday wishes on my Facebook wall and in my inbox. It's a curtain call. Damm!"

Dianne Simpson replied:

"Peter Terry. What can I say that so many have not said already? You rest in beautiful peace now, Gentle Sir. I shall miss you soooo very much, ‘you old dog', and just all the support and belief you had in me! You seriously were sunshine - your dry, cynical, hysterical quips made my day!"

Karen Nunan reacted:

"Ah, my friend! I’m so very sorry for your huge loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad and difficult time. Sending you a big hug and lots of love. It was a privilege to know your special dad."

'Binnerlanders' and 'Generation: The Legacy' star Peter Terry is dead. Images: Lance Rothschild, Lucky Mqoboni, and Zola Hashatsi

Source: Facebook

Binnelanders star Bradley Olivier has died, family updates media statement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bradley Olivier died hours after his family corrected a death hoax.

The Binnelander star was on life support at a Johannesburg hospital.

Tributes pour in for the talented actor, with his friends and family devastated by his passing.

Source: Briefly News