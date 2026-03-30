A woman pranked her dad by claiming to be dating Elon Musk using an AI-generated image

The unmarried Elon is a father to 14 children, some of whom are twins, while others in the group are triplets

Her father’s humorous response highlighted cultural expectations about wealth and marriage

A woman pranked her dad by telling him she was dating Elon Musk. Images: @ellaavidmor / TikTok, @WatcherGuru / X

Source: UGC

A young woman, Ella, had the internet in stitches when she shared that she jokingly told her African father that she was dating Elon Musk. To further sell her prank, she used artificial intelligence, Vidmore-AI, to create a loving picture of herself and her "new boyfriend."

Ella took to her TikTok account to share a screen recording of her WhatsApp conversation with her father, who realised that the person in the picture, giving his daughter a peck on the cheek, was none other than the billionaire businessman.

The father responded comically:

"God has done it. My beautiful daughter finally got a wealthy man to come and remove her from my house so that she can stop eating all the food. Tell him to come and marry you.

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"You'd better marry him, or I will throw you out of my house."

Watch the prank in the TikTok video below:

Who has Elon Musk had a relationship with?

The South African-born former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, who is the father of 14 children, met and later married his Canadian-born college sweetheart, Justine Musk (née Wilson). Together, they welcomed six children (Nevada, twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian), the oldest unfortunately dying at 10 weeks old as a result of sudden infant death syndrome, reports the publication Today. He also dated a woman named Jennifer Gwynne in the nineties.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, who transitioned into a woman, does not have a close relationship with her father. Images: @vivllainous

Source: Instagram

After Elon and Justine divorced in 2008, he dated English actress Talulah Riley. The pair tied the knot two years later and divorced in 2012. They got married for the second time in 2013, but officially called it quits in 2016.

Throughout the years, Elon had a series of relationships, including ones with American actress Amber Heard and Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes, with whom he has three children, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Elon also shares children with his Neuralink executive, Shivon Zilis. According to Today, Shivon stated that they weren't in a romantic relationship. Rather, Elon allegedly wanted smart people to have children and encouraged her to have children with him via in vitro fertilisation. Their children are twins, Strider and Azure, and Arcadia and Seldon.

Finally, in 2024, Elon and American influencer Ashley St Clair welcomed a son.

3 Other stories about pranks on parents

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman got her parents to believe that a homeless man had made himself comfortable in their house.

reported that a young woman got her parents to believe that a homeless man had made himself comfortable in their house. A woman jokingly told her African mother that she wanted to work at a gentlemen's club. She tried to convince her unimpressed parent that working at the establishment would bring in a lot of money.

A woman's pregnancy prank hilariously backfired when her parents forced her to take a pregnancy test, which had a positive result. The prank became an instant internet sensation.

Source: Briefly News