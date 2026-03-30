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“You’d Better Marry Him”: African Dad Pranked To Believe Elon Musk Is Daughter’s Boyfriend
Family and Relationships

“You’d Better Marry Him”: African Dad Pranked To Believe Elon Musk Is Daughter’s Boyfriend

by  Jade Rhode
3 min read
  • A woman pranked her dad by claiming to be dating Elon Musk using an AI-generated image
  • The unmarried Elon is a father to 14 children, some of whom are twins, while others in the group are triplets
  • Her father’s humorous response highlighted cultural expectations about wealth and marriage

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A woman joked that she was dating Elon Musk.
A woman pranked her dad by telling him she was dating Elon Musk. Images: @ellaavidmor / TikTok, @WatcherGuru / X
Source: UGC

A young woman, Ella, had the internet in stitches when she shared that she jokingly told her African father that she was dating Elon Musk. To further sell her prank, she used artificial intelligence, Vidmore-AI, to create a loving picture of herself and her "new boyfriend."

Ella took to her TikTok account to share a screen recording of her WhatsApp conversation with her father, who realised that the person in the picture, giving his daughter a peck on the cheek, was none other than the billionaire businessman.

The father responded comically:

"God has done it. My beautiful daughter finally got a wealthy man to come and remove her from my house so that she can stop eating all the food. Tell him to come and marry you.

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"You'd better marry him, or I will throw you out of my house."

Watch the prank in the TikTok video below:

Who has Elon Musk had a relationship with?

The South African-born former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, who is the father of 14 children, met and later married his Canadian-born college sweetheart, Justine Musk (née Wilson). Together, they welcomed six children (Nevada, twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian), the oldest unfortunately dying at 10 weeks old as a result of sudden infant death syndrome, reports the publication Today. He also dated a woman named Jennifer Gwynne in the nineties.

Modela and content creator Vivian Jenna Wilson.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, who transitioned into a woman, does not have a close relationship with her father. Images: @vivllainous
Source: Instagram

After Elon and Justine divorced in 2008, he dated English actress Talulah Riley. The pair tied the knot two years later and divorced in 2012. They got married for the second time in 2013, but officially called it quits in 2016.

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Throughout the years, Elon had a series of relationships, including ones with American actress Amber Heard and Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes, with whom he has three children, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Elon also shares children with his Neuralink executive, Shivon Zilis. According to Today, Shivon stated that they weren't in a romantic relationship. Rather, Elon allegedly wanted smart people to have children and encouraged her to have children with him via in vitro fertilisation. Their children are twins, Strider and Azure, and Arcadia and Seldon.

Finally, in 2024, Elon and American influencer Ashley St Clair welcomed a son.

3 Other stories about pranks on parents

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

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Elon MuskParenting
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