A woman’s prank on her parents about being pregnant hilariously backfired when a test they forced her to take came out positive

The story, shared as her most embarrassing moment, quickly went viral, leaving South Africans in stitches

Social media users reacted with a mix of disbelief and humour, turning the prank into an internet sensation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

What started as a fake pregnancy prank ended with a shocking revelation when a woman’s parents forced her to take a test, which unexpectedly came out positive. Images: @primie_16

Source: TikTok

A literal definition of a prank gone wrong, one woman’s attempt to fool her parents about a fake pregnancy has taken the internet by storm, leaving South Africans laughing out loud.

The story, which a friend shared as her most embarrassing moment, has gone viral for its unexpected and hilarious twist.

Fake prank takes a weird twist

In the video posted by @primie_16, the woman decided to prank her parents by telling them she was pregnant.

Little did she know, this prank was about to backfire in the most unexpected way.

"I pranked my parents that I was pregnant😭"

Her worried parents didn’t take the news lightly and immediately reported her to her elder brothers, setting off a chain of events that would turn her joke into a reality check.

Upon her return home, her brothers were waiting, not with questions, but with a pregnancy test in hand. They insisted she take it to confirm the news. To her utter shock, the result came out positive!

"So when I came back home, they forced me to do pregnancy tests, and the result came out positive 😭😭"

She recounted in a text in the video reliving the moment that has become one of her most unforgettable memories.

South Africans were floored by the failed prank

The story quickly found its way onto social media, where South Africans didn’t hold back their reactions. @Charity, one user, couldn’t help but react with a mix of tears and laughter:

"😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂Yalazi ishwa!" [Talk about bad luck.]

@PhemeloYaBadimo📿 chimed in:

"Nka swa😂😭😭" [I would die.]

Another user, @T❤️, tried to wrap their head around how the prank flipped on its head:

"😭😭😭Kanjan manje?" [How?]

@_23 added a hilarious take, suggesting that perhaps the baby was in on the prank, too:

"She was pranked by her own baby."

@Precious Maseko’s comment perfectly summed up the situation:

"God was like, let me show you how the game is played…😩😂😂😂"

While #Garfield pointed out the silver lining:

"At least you had already told them 😂😂😂"

The laughs kept coming with @Mbongi’s clever quip:

"If 'Be careful what you wish for' was a person 😭😭😭"

@Tsonga Gem added a thoughtful question:

"😂😂😂Did you ever tell them that you actually didn't know until that moment? How was your reaction?"

Finally, @Potego J Motokolo sealed the deal with:

"The sad part is it was your idea😂😅"

Woman has taxi passengers fleeing for their lives

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman (@patiencesebop) on TikTok pranked a taxi full of passengers.

She pretended to be on the phone with a man who needed a human sacrifice in exchange for money.

The prank video went viral, with South Africans finding it hilarious, especially the men's panicked reactions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News