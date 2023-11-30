A South African woman surprised her husband with two positive pregnancy tests on their second wedding anniversary

In a heartwarming display of love and anticipation, a South African woman surprised her husband with a gift bag containing two positive pregnancy tests on their second wedding anniversary.

Woman's anniversary surprise goes viral

The heartwarming moment was captured in a TikTok video that quickly went viral, touching the hearts of netizens worldwide.

The video opens with the husband seated at a table as his wife brings him the gift bag. He curiously shakes it before opening and unwrapping the positive tests.

Overcome with emotion, the husband bursts into laughter and excitement. The couple's genuine joy and excitement are palpable, radiating through the screen and touching the hearts of viewers.

Pregnancy reveal leaves Mzansi emotional

The TikTok video has garnered millions of views and countless comments, with netizens expressing their congratulations and well wishes to the expectant parents.

Many praised the woman's creative and thoughtful way of sharing the exciting news, while others shared their own stories of similar surprises.

mamikiey wrote:

"Ingathi inkosi inganibusisa ukundlula lokhu guys ♥️."

Phozisa said:

"Ngathi uthi “ngikbambile”."

QueenZeezo said:

"Okuhle kodwa parents ."

Faithsgce wrote:

"I had an ectopic pregnancy last month wathi it's not his. Congratulations

mpanzazama commented:

"Ngyakhala kodwa angazi kuthi khalelani ngyanibongela ."

Siziwe Tekana said:

"Better he understand,ungeka niki umntu abuze yinton manje lena baby?."

