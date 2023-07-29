One woman's pregnancy announcement and baby bump reveal to her family touched social media users

Her nephew's over-the-top reaction helped the TikTok video gain over 1.6 million views in five days

Married for 14 years, the woman shared her past fertility issues and urged other women facing the same challenges not to give up

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Nephew's over-the-top to aunt's pregnancy, TikTok video

Source: TikTok

A woman's pregnancy announcement to her family melted hearts on social media.

Woman shares her family's reaction to her baby bump reveal

The woman reunited with her loved ones to share the incredible news by showing her blossoming baby bump as the centrepiece of her surprise.

The highlight of the video was undoubtedly the reaction of her nephew, whose genuine and over-the-top response was felt by 1.6 million people. The young man's eyes widened with shock and happiness, and he fell to the ground before he went to hug his auntie.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Pregnant woman pleads with women with fertility issues to trust God

The pregnant lady @sabiekj lady said she and her husband of 14 years have been struggling to conceive and thanked God for finally blessing them.

"I am a living evidence of God's power. God is amazing. To my fellow women who are going through what I went through. I really want them to have hope and know that God will do it at the right time. He's not a man that he should lie, and I will pray for them always. Kholwa ku Jesu."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate the viral pregnant woman

@leethabo_moreki posted:

"See this guy has been feeling the pain with you see how happy he is. God bless him."

@phinah238 shared:

"Me and my husband are smiling. We've been trying to have one for 6 years in marriage. But dololo. Congratulations are in order."

@mphomotlhaping wrote:

"You and the dad better make another baby because this one belongs to him shem.So cute malume."

@itu19834 suggested:

"Please post his reaction when he sees the little one for the first time please."

@davidjabulanikgomo shared:

"Reminds me of how excited I was, kanti come the same weekend we lost her. I haven't healed even today. Congratulations bafo."

@leesandie commented:

"He's going to be the best big brother /uncle in the world."

@mbalienhleenhl added:

"You better make another one because that baby is his.❤️"

@mamaphila3 said:

"I like how he's excited."

Woman shows off dramatic pregnancy transformation in video, peeps cannot believe show much she changed

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman has left peeps speechless after posting a video displaying her dramatic transformation when she was pregnant.

The lady started the clip by showing what she looked like before and then transitioned into how her body had changed during her last few months of pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News