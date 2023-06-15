A video of a Mzansi woman being admitted as an advocate has been doing the rounds online

The video posted on TikTok shows the woman standing up to approach the judge as her aunt breaks into tears

According to the post, the woman's aunt is her biggest cheerleader and the emotional moment had peeps in awe

A now-viral video captured the precious moment her aunt was overcome with emotion as she was admitted as an advocate.

A woman had her aunt beaming with pride after being admitted as an advocate. Image: @kingnaledi/TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok by @kingnaledi shows the proud aunt unable to hold back her tears of joy as her niece stands and proceeds to approach the stand as the judge calls her name.

"Not my cheerleader crying after the judge said I’m admitted.," the post was captioned.

According to AptParenting, parents and parental figures are the most important people in our lives. They shape us in so many ways, teaching us about life, instilling in us strength of character, and making us who we are.

It is because of them that we are able to handle responsibilities and achieve great things. The things that we are capable of doing are actually their gifts to us. Therefore, making them proud is always rewarding.

The woman's joy for her niece's major win is undeniable. To see your parents and guardians so proud of you cannot be summed up in words.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the emotional video

According to SA Facts, following her achievement, @kingnaledi will now be entitled to practise as an advocate anywhere in South Africa and to appear in any court.

Many netizens were left in their feels after seeing the aunt's emotional yet beautiful reaction.

phumzileradebe50 said:

"Wow mama!! siyakubongela ntombi...nami ngijabulisana nawe."

@sibonisokuhle remarked:

"❤️ Congratulations sisi, ngikufisela okuhle kodwa ❤️."

Tshiamo Tikiso commented:

"When other aunties are bewitching their nephews and nieces, God gave us the bestest my dear ."

Simanye Tshotho asked:

"Where do y’all be getting these aunts?."

Hloni771 commented:

"I am this aunt, I pray to witness this one day for my niece. Oh I love that soul wholeheartedly ❤️."

Mandla Matsane replied:

"Pure joy, my Aunt is also my biggest fan I love her forever ."

