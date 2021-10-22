Twitter user, @__Ayabulela, is enjoying quality time with her parents who are visiting her in Jozi

She shared a comforting story about how her mom and dad reacted to her living in the city and they were both beaming with pride at how much she has achieved

It's clear that Saffas love it when kids put a smile on their parents' faces because the post has received thousand of likes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young lady took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story of her parents and how proud they are of her achievements in the city of Johannesburg.

A beautiful lady has made her parents proud thanks to her successful city life. Image: @Ayabulela/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She goes by the Twitter handle, @__Ayabulela, and captioned her post:

"My parents are in the city and visiting me for the first time since I’ve moved here. My mom cannot stop complimenting me and my dad keeps saying how proud he is of me and keeps giving me random hugs. Should I cry now or later?"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She also revealed that this year has been a rough one for both her parents - her mom got sick and her dad suffered a heart attack. But she's more than thankful that they are still both with her and even get to see her living a good life in the big city.

Judging for her Twitter profile, the young lady seems to be a successful entrepreneur, content creator and digital strategist.

People around Mzansi love the cute post and appreciate her making her parents proud. Many also shared their own stories similar to hers. It's clear that the post resonates throughout the country as it is receiving big attention with over 7 000 likes and close to 400 retweets.

The warm comments

@FiinderZa:

"This is so great, you should be as proud of yourself as your parents are, sounds like you really took this year by the horns and made something good out of it!"

@zmagidela"

"Arg I'm so happy for you. There's really nothing like an 'I'm proud of you' from those that birthed you.. My parents are visiting next weekend and I cannot wait."

@SiyandaCi:

"You made your parents proud and that is every parent's dream."

@Bi_NaRSA

"You did well. (Pat on the back) cry at any moment. You’ve made them proud."

Woman gushes about buying her parents a car, captures emotional moment

In other news, Briefly News reported that a local man has headed online to share snaps of the incredible improvements he's made to his elderly parents' home. While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate. Many social media users headed to the comments section and shared their own thoughts about whether or not it was necessary to build their parents a house.

Source: Briefly.co.za