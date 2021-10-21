Popular Twitter accounts, Kasi Economy Group and @mizar had the intention to spread good vibes by sharing pics of a mom and daughter

The accounts wanted to shine a spotlight on a mom's love for her daughter by seemingly focusing on how she spoiled her child on what looks to be her prom day

However, Saffas feel that the captions made it seem like a love of a parent is based on providing material things and this triggered an online debate

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A photo of a mom and daughter is making the rounds on social media and popular Twitter accounts are sharing the image. However, the captions of the post have sparked an online debate and things get confusing.

The pic that has Mzansi up in arms has caused drama because of unclear captions. Image: @KasiEconomy and @mizar/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Kasi Economy Group, which is an organisation that supports black excellence, shared the image first and captioned the post:

"This mother loves her child."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

And another account by user @mizar also shared the pic with the caption:

"For the fact yokuthi she took that picture ekibo."

Although both captions are not clear as to what the photo is about, the Twitterverse is drawing their own conclusions and there is massive confusion in the air. Some people are commenting on the dress, others are trying to find some context, a few are praising the mom, but most have strong opinions about what they think the post means.

Because of this, there is a debate underway on the comment section of both posts and people feel that the captions are completely wrong. They make the argument that a mother's love is not measured by the material things that she can provide.

Let's jump into the comments:

@Gobetse_M:

"I feel like this picture is being used with wrong captions now... I thought loving your kids comes naturally for human beings, or they’re too poor to show their affection?"

@PrinceMolekga:

"Spending money on stupid dances when you haven't found out how much the kid will need for rent and text books beyond matric isn't love but ke ho utlwa ka bana."

@libomngomezulu:

"Can't put a price on happiness whether falsely placed on materialistic things or not. It's happiness nonetheless."

@SonriNaidoo:

"All mothers love their children ? Or what now ? How do we decide if a mother loves their children less or more, is it now based on how much they can provide ?

@Thabang17709971:

"Please give some context to the picture?"

@Bodelo4:

"I'm proud of the mother."

@Luvitjie:

"We appreciate uMama."

@akerebali2:

"Be very proud of where you are coming from. She is a great one and God bless you my sister, great spirit."

Beautiful photos of mother and daughter generate reactions online

In other news, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @dubeimmmm has shared throwback and present photos of her and mum and people cannot stop talking about them. In an old photo, the lady as a little girl stood beside her mother.

The second frame shows a more confident daughter who struck a cute pose behind her mother. Despite the pictures being years apart, the mother looks quite fit with a relatively athletic figure in the 'new' photo.

Tweeps showered praises on her mum, saying her skin seemed to glow more as she advanced in age. There were others who jokingly added that the lady spoiled her parent's photo.

Source: Briefly.co.za