A Shoprite employee went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her stylish work outfit

She donned her Shoprite uniform shirt with tailored pants, loafers, and a handbag

Social media users praised her look, a contrast to the negativity often directed at Shoprite workers regarding appearance

A young woman who works at Shoprite wore her uniform with pride and style. Image: @_brightlooks

Shoprite workers are always catching smoke for their appearance, attitude and questionable makeup skills, according to social media users.

Shoprite employee wows TikTok

One young employee from Durban, however, proved to be a breath of fresh air after she went viral for wearing her Shoprite uniform with pride.

A beautiful @_brightlooks posted a TikTok video before her work shift wearing a red and white striped Shoprite-branded shirt, tailored black pants, stylish black loafers, and a cute handbag.

In the clip, she is seen posing for the camera, showing off her look and fine hair before heading to work.

Watch the video below:

SA shows Shoprite employee love

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who complimented @_brightlooks_,saying how beautiful she was.

MaZikode_m.elanin said:

"Umuhle mama❤ (You're beautiful mama)."

Khuselwa Memela. said:

"Ngiyaqala ukubona cashier yakwa Shoprite enhle kanje, weeeh mama! (It is my frst time seeing such a beautiful Shoprite cashier)."

lebogang mothoa. replied:

"First time seeing a beautiful cashier ❤."

smarchili replied:

"Umuhle sisi, and I just saw my colleague behind you ."

Lerato lee reacted:

"You pretty mama❤️❤️."

You have found may! said:

"Uyambona umuntu ongakwati mawucela uCashback(You can see a person who doesn't get angry when you ask for cash back).

Shoprite employee goes viral after singing at Cape Town store opening

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Shoprite employee's singing sparked laughter and mixed reviews on TikTok.

A video posted by the man behind the mic, John (@johnsingsnap), shows him wearing the Shoprite uniform outside the store as he belts out the song You Raised Me Up at the opening of the franchise at Bayside Shopping Mall in Cape Town.

