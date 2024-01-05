A heartwarming video shows a Mzansi woman's emotional farewell to her younger sister, heading off for her first day at work

Filled with pride and excitement, the older sister offers a moving prayer for her journey

Netizens showed the video with love, praising the sisterly connection and the heartfelt prayer

A Mzansi woman couldn't help but gush and beam with pride as her younger sister got ready for her first day at work.

A TikTok video shared by @lucymotshwane shows her younger sister all dressed in her ISA Carstens Academy uniform and ready for her big day.

Isa Carstens Academy is a higher education institution founded in 1978 that is dedicated to providing its students with knowledge and skills related to the health and skincare industry.

Sisterly love and supportive prayers

@lucymotshwane can be heard excitedly cheering her sister on before she hops into the car, ready to report for duty.

@lucymotshwane stops her before she leaves and begins praying for her sister. She thanks God for blessing her sister with the work opportunity, blessing her work environment and clients, and for going with her on the new journey ahead.

The proud deputy parent also asked for God's peace, wisdom and goodness to be with her little sister.

Mzansi touched by the sweet moment

Netizens were left feeling emotional upon watching the video and responded with heartfelt comments. Others were touched to see the loving bond between the two siblings.

A Gone Girl❤ wrote:

"I would’ve started crying when she started praying."

Reamo_14 said:

"The prayer❤️aww Deputy Parents are the best. Congratulations to her❤️."

Lesego replied:

"A praying family?? Count me in❤."

yonelanobhishi said:

"Singayini ngaphandle komthandazo."

thembenhle replied:

"Awuu nkosi yami."

SandieyLatoyaMaphanga said:

"Why didn't I get such a sister my elder sister hates me to the core I prayevery day that she changes but it looks like it gets worse everyday."

Miss K said:

"Please ask your sister for me hle if the Isa Carstens institution gives you a job after completing your studies?"

Jabu commented:

"That prayer ngiyabongeka USisi wakho."

