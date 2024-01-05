A viral video reveals the beautiful connection between a man and his wife's son from a previous relationship

@zee_jonas shares their story, from initial bonding moments to celebrating the boy's preschool graduation

Their undeniable chemistry and evident love inspire South Africans to praise the man as the "missing piece" of their family

A blended family's love journey sparks joy and hopes for single moms on TikTok. Image: @zee_jonas

Source: TikTok

A woman took to TikTok to openly and lovingly appreciate her husband for loving her and her son from a previous relationship.

A sweet video shared by @zee_jonas shares a montage of pictures and videos of her family as she reveals how her husband willingly got into a relationship with her and loved her son like he was his own.

Some clips include the man bonding with the little boy and attending the child's preschool graduation.

@zee_jonas describes her husband as the missing piece of her family's puzzle.

Watch the video below:

Little family has SA in awe

Mzansi netizens gushed in the comments section, complimenting the beautiful family. Others commented on how the stepdad and the little boy looked alike.

Summer said:

"To us who had amazing stepdads ❤️❤️❤️."

KaMaziya ⭕️muhle responded:

"Lol manje why bafana?."

Zokwenzeka_unami commented:

"iNkosi imbusise ."

ree_tsoaeli wrote:

"Baby mamas who are still in toxic relationships with baby daddies for the sake of the baby. This is for you❤️there are still good men out there, phuma."

Phiri Yvette Simamukele ️‍ said:

"Bathandana abantu baze bafane ❤️."

Duduzile Precious Dl responded:

"uJehova abese ubenza bafane ke manje❤️."

replied:

"Bethuna niba tholaphi kanti❤❤."

Source: Briefly News