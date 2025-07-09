A woman successfully catfished her boyfriend on Tinder to catch him cheating, setting up a sting operation at a carnival

The lady confronted her boyfriend, exposing his infidelity and leaving him visibly shaken as he tried to deny the obvious

The TikTok video of the confrontation has gone viral, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users who are praising the woman's creativity and bravery

A woman caught her cheating boyfriend red-handed after successfully catfishing him on Tinder, and the confrontation left viewers shocked.

A woman demonstrated how she catfished her cheating boyfriend on Tinder before confronting him. Image: @glossedoverhim

Woman catfishes cheating boyfriend on Tinder

The dramatic moment was captured on video by the woman herself, who goes by the handle @glossedoverhim. She shared the clip on TikTok on 7 July 2025, and it has gained massive traction online.

In the video, @glossedoverhim surprised her unsuspecting partner at a place which appears to be a carnival. She went on to confront him after setting up a fake Tinder profile under the name "Caitlin." After chatting and arranging to meet, the man showed up at the agreed location, expecting to meet the mysterious woman he had been flirting with online. Instead, he was greeted by his real-life girlfriend, who approached him with the words: “Surprise!”

Visibly startled, the man took a moment to register what was happening before asking, “What are you doing here?” @glossedoverhim wasted no time and hit back, “So you thought it was gonna be 'Caitlin,' from Tinder? You’re not here to meet some girl named Caitlin from Tinder?”

The man appeared shaken and denied everything, claiming he wasn’t there to meet anyone. However, @glossedoverhim had all the proof she needed; she was Caitlin. She had been suspicious of his behaviour and decided to test his loyalty by creating the fake profile. He took the bait.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"He really fell for it."

Social media users were quick to react, with many praising the @glossedoverhim’s creativity and bravery. Others expressed disbelief at the boyfriend’s audacity and his weak attempt to deny the obvious.

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users drag the cheating boyfriend

The online community took to the woman’s comment section to share their thoughts on her cheating boyfriend’s Tinder trap, saying:

CAJem said:

"You won a prize before confronting him, Queen."

Anthony Tye816 added:

"I just cannot... the sweater. He ain't for you, girl. Or probably any girl."

Nagma wrote:

"Why couldn’t he just end the relationship?"

Janelle commented:

"I did this to my ex-husband because he was trying to meet couples. Sent him to meet up with “them” at a hotel two hours away so I’d have a few hours to pack up his stuff. He told me he was going to a concert."

