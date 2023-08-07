A woman smashed her cheating boyfriend's iPhone and recorded the rage fit for her TikTok followers

The video caused a stir on the social media platform and gained thousands of views from Mzansi people

Viewers shared how they would handle being cheated on without destroying their partner's properties

A video of a woman breaking her unfaithful boyfriend's iPhone went viral. Image: @princessmokhunoana

Source: TikTok

A woman was seen in a TikTok video destroying her cheating boyfriend's iPhone. The video uploaded by @princessmokhunoana has sparked a lot of attention and reactions online.

Woman takes out her anger by destroying her boyfriend's phone

The clip shows the woman dismantling the Apple phone with her hands, throwing it on the floor, and hitting it with a rock.

The heated footage garnered over 193 000 views and 9000 comments within a few days.

TikTok video of angry woman who was cheated on gains traction

Viewers were divided in their opinions about the incident, with some supporting her actions while others felt it was too extreme.

The video led to discussions about trust, honesty, and appropriate ways to deal with relationship issues.

Many TikTokkers shared their own experiences and advice on handling similar situations.

Watch the video below:

Netizens debate conflict resolutions in relatioships

@pelegrini said:

"After that, he'll buy a new iPhone and leave you."

@unathi.ndlela asked:

"Are you guys married?"

@malwaneblessing wrote:

"At that time your looks don’t permit you to date."

@rialivhuwa22 stated:

"Yoh weeh it looks like those iPhone tsako Small Street."

@user5618571446451 added:

"That's so low. Lord may I never stoop to this level. I refuse hle such entitlement is dangerous."

@donnyboy_gash commented:

"I'm pretty sure she bought it for him."

@vhakoma_ wrote:

"And when you fix things with him, you start by buying a new iPhone?"

@jacobjai shared:

"iPhone is strong and durable, you can’t just dismantle it by hands."

