An angry woman got tongues wagging on social media after she was spotted destroying a shack

The lady can be seen in a viral video demolishing a small shack with a shovel and her bare hands

People on TikTok were convinced that she was a scorned girlfriend exacting revenge on her unfaithful boyfriend

A scorned woman destroyed a shack with her bare hands and a shovel.

Mjolo is not for the faint-hearted, and South Africans go to extreme lengths to warn fellow citizens to embark on that journey at their own risk. One lady lost her mind after an alleged lovers' tiff.

TikTok user exposes woman destroying a shack

Her video was posted by @tekekganyagogmail.com, showing her lashing out at her boyfriend's shack. The angry woman tried to bring down the home built with corrugated iron sheets and even used her hands to pull it apart.

Social media users discuss the angry woman's unlawful behaviour

Some TikTokkers judged the woman and said she should be jailed, other people shared that they related to her level of anger.

@nomamali374 posted:

"Sometimes you just have to walk away and not sink to this level because she might be arrested."

@kayrams1 shared:

"I used to judge ladies who did this, then a man pushed me to my limit. It's wrong though."

@ngakolele suggested:

"But ladies, let him go in peace if he doesn't want to be with you. You can't force a person to love you."

@weliswanyanga added:

"Some people can push you to this extent."

@shilavi_ wrote:

"People are not scared of jail."

@thandimayekiso1 commented:

"He’s gonna ask for forgiveness and she will forgive him then repeat him with triple pain."

@treyiheyi posted:

"I pray Mjolo never push me to this extreme."

@tebogo1886 stated:

"Maybe she’s the one who built that zozo for him. I would also take it down."

