Nelisiwe Nhlapo shared a motivational TikTok video showcasing her impressive career journey in engineering

She began working in retail at Mr Price before transitioning to a technical role and gaining experience at Eskom

Nelisiwe's hard work and dedication led to promotions and awards, which have led to her recent move to a managerial position at Sanedi

Nelisiwe Nhlapho has come a long way from being a retail employee to a Project Manager for a major energy company. Image: @nelisiwe.nhlapo

A determined and hardworking South African woman inspired many online after sharing her career journey.

Mr Price to Sanedi Project Manager

Nelisiwe Nhlapo posted a TikTok video where she took viewers on her journey, where she started out as an employee working in retail at Mr Price.

However, it wasn't long before she became a technician who worked hard to gain a wealth of experience and expertise to become a well-seasoned corporate professional in the engineering industry that she is today.

In the clip, Nelisiwe features images of herself as an inexperienced trainee at Eskom before she was appointed as a junior manager. She went on to win various awards and learned a lot about her trade.

More recently, after 13 years in the business and at the peak of her career, Neliswe resigned from her Eskom job to join the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) as a Project Manager - Energy Secretariat.

"Nothing is impossible to the one that dares greatly," Nelisiwe said in her post's caption.

Mzansi inspired by Neliswe's corporate journey

Many viewers were impressed by the woman's illustrious engineering career spanning over 13 years.

C'Yands said:

"Sis your work ethic ❤️❤️❤️I’m so inspired."

QUEEN Refilwe wrote:

"Saw you for the first time last week. And was so inspired. Wish to meet you someday."

Ntombifuthi MaDlamini replied:

"Okuhle kodwa Sisi❤️."

Palesa commented:

"I'm so proud of you, you inspire me ❤️."

user27136389177733 said:

"As a Mr Price employee, you inspire me babe ."

user9413769483080 replied:

"Congratulations!!."

MaKhumalo commented:

"Yup, let me study."

Vuyokazi Dolonga said:

"You are such an amazing human being and a hard worker. So proud of you queen."

