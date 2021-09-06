Gorgeous Female Technician Inspires Many With Her Job, Shares Cute Work Photos

A young lady who works as a technician has taken to social media to inspire people with what she does

A young lady identified as Favour T Chinyere has taken to social media to inspire people with her job as a technician.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, Chinyere said people are always shocked when she tells them that she's a technician.

The young Nigerian lady is a proud technician. Photo credit: Favour T Chinyere/LinkedIn

According to the young lady, people usually tell her that she is a girl and should be working in an air-conditioned office and not working on an engine.

She loves her job

Chinyere said she loves what she does and wants to inspire young people that no matter their gender, they can do the same thing.

In her words:

"I love what I do for work and want to inspire young people out there. regardless of your gender, yes, you can do it. Do not let anyone tell you, you cannot do it, or that is too difficult. I would probably be struggling now if I had listened to those words."

What her job has taught her

Speaking about what her job has taught her, the young lady said:

"My job has taught me that you won't always do a task correctly or excellently but commit yourself to continuous improvement and do your best regardless of the job you are executing."

Social media reacts

Social media users on LinkedIn soon flooded Chinyere's post to commend her for the inspirational piece.

Esedekimo ogaga David said:

"Lady engineer well done, I really fancy and encourage ladies in engineering because it takes so much sacrifice, courage and passion..you re a super woman."

Rabiu Musa Omar commented:

"Great piece! I love."

Oluwatobi Mogaji wrote:

"This is inspiring. I so admire you. Kudos."

Marina Osoba said:

"No limits, no boundaries! Go for it!"

