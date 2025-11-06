Kids in townships infused energy and creativity into Guy Fawkes Day celebrations, adding local flavour to traditional fireworks

South Africans loved watching township kids bring Guy Fawkes Day to life with energy, creativity, and a proudly local twist on tradition. Image: @veeroyalty6

On 5 November 2025, TikTok user @veeroyalty6 shared a lively video capturing kids celebrating Guy Fawkes Day in South Africa. The clip showcased children engaging in street performances, colourful costumes, and playful antics, reflecting the local township's twist on the annual event. Guy Fawkes Day, rooted in the 1605 Gunpowder Plot in England, is traditionally marked with fireworks and bonfires. In South Africa, the day blends conventional fireworks with unique customs, including cross-dressing and community gatherings, making it a distinctive celebration in townships. The video offered a glimpse into how younger generations bring energy and creativity to longstanding traditions while respecting the festive origins of the day.

Beyond the fireworks and costumes, the video highlighted the cultural richness and creativity of township celebrations. Kids were seen performing impromptu skits, running in groups, and interacting with neighbours, embodying a sense of community and collective excitement. Such celebrations often serve as a platform for social interaction, allowing children to express themselves safely while learning about their country’s cultural and historical connections. Observing these activities helps viewers appreciate the blend of global tradition and local adaptation, showing how historical events can inspire generations in new ways.

Local twists on traditional fireworks celebration

The TikTok post, posted by user @veeroyalty6, quickly gained traction among South Africans. Within 24 hours, the video received over 270 likes and numerous comments, with viewers appreciating the lively and authentic portrayal of Guy Fawkes Day. Social media users engaged enthusiastically, discussing the creative ways in which children honoured the day and the nostalgic memories it evoked. Many highlighted the ingenuity of incorporating local customs into a celebration that originated abroad, showing how traditions evolve and remain meaningful across cultures.

Viewers expressed admiration and joy at seeing children actively participate in township festivities, reflecting both excitement and pride in local culture. The video reminded audiences of the importance of preserving heritage while allowing new generations to innovate within it. Comments suggested that the visual celebration sparked both nostalgia and inspiration, encouraging others to support cultural education and community events. Overall, the post celebrated youthful energy, tradition, and communal identity, illustrating how Guy Fawkes Day remains a cherished occasion across South Africa.

Township streets lit up with laughter and fireworks as kids reimagined Guy Fawkes Day, blending history with modern South African flair. Image: @veeroyalty6

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Maripa Maleka wrote:

“Ke nna moloi.🤣🤣 Ba tla ba lwela go ba moloi. Translation: I’m the witch. They will fight to be the witch.”

D wrote:

“Gone are those days. 😭🔥😂”

Motsididi Phoshoko wrote:

“The one wa dress e yellow for me.🤣🥹 Translation: The one in the yellow dress did it for me.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

