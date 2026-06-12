A world-famous food personality tried a beloved South African meal

Guy Fieri is a world-famous chef and TV host known for turning his love of food into a global empire

Mzansi flooded the comments with praise, jokes, and a few passionate corrections

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Guy tries a south African cuisine. Image: @foodnetworksouthafrica

Source: Instagram

The Food Network shared a snippet of a South African showing a famous food guru how to make a South African delicacy. South Africans were proud.

The latest Instagram video posted by @foodnetworksouthafrica on 12 June 2026 has gone viral after celebrity chef Guy Fieri sampled a proudly South African plate featuring the traditional staples of pap, wors, and chakalaka. The post is captioned:

“Guy Fieri tries pap, wors, and chakalaka at a proudly South African–owned restaurant!"

The chef breaks down how the dish is layered with spices, slow preparation, and traditional cooking methods, ending in a full, mouth-watering plate. As Guy tastes the dish, the South African chef instructs him:

“Eat it with your hands. Dip it into the sauce.”

And Guy's verdict is simply a positive one.

"Delicious."

The food was pap, wors and chakalaka. Image: @foodnetworksouthafrica

Source: Instagram

From pretzels to Flavortown fame

Guy Fieri is a chef, restaurateur, Emmy Award-winning TV host, and New York Times best-selling author who has become one of the most recognisable names in global food culture. He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, a rare achievement for a chef, and has built a career spanning hit shows like Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions and Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.

His journey started at age ten, selling soft pretzels from a cart he built with his father, and later studying Hospitality Management in Las Vegas after training in France. From opening restaurant concepts in California to building a global food empire, including virtual brand Flavortown Kitchen and spirits partnerships, his influence now stretches across restaurants, TV, and international markets.

View the Instagram video below:

South Africans react with pride.

The comment section quickly filled with reactions celebrating local food culture: This is what Mzansi said on @foodnetworksouthafrica's page:

janeenvarges reacts:

“Spot on!! We always cook outside (well, at least 2-3 times a week) 😍”

tashvd_br declares:

“South Africans know how to make food and braai 🔥🔥🔥 and know how to play rugby 🔥🔥🔥 and cricket 🔥🔥🔥 that should be in the Olympics.”

arkelmikevan criticises:

“That is not boerewors💩💩💩”

kgomotso_ntoane praises:

“Now that's a real South African dish represented very well 🙌🔥👏”

9slobby corrects:

“Sausage? No. Boerewors.”

chrisvonsteinbach jokes:

“Yeh! In SA, we just call it Worcester Sauce 🔥🔥🔥, not the whole name ❤️❤️❤️”

samjooste admits:

“Just made me so homesick.”

leighvandee celebrates:

“Boerewors for the win!”

More Briefly News Stories on South African foods

A man has sparked widespread outrage in South Africa after referring to traditional dishes like mogodu as “struggle food,” prompting backlash for being insulting and dismissive of cultural cuisine.

A woman went viral after sharing a video rating her meals during a stay at a Netcare hospital, giving viewers a look at the quality of food patients can expect in private healthcare.

A woman has gone viral after confronting fast food workers who were allegedly mistreating a homeless man, with the incident sparking praise online for her standing up for him.

Source: Briefly News