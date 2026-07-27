Naledi Aphiwe took to Instagram on Friday, 24 July 2026, to address the controversy surrounding her failure to appear at two KwaZulu-Natal events

The singer explained that artists cannot be blamed when promoters pocket or mismanage booking fees paid by event owners

Man fans weighed in on Naledi's statement, with many siding with the singer while questioning the event promoters

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Naledi Aphiwe clapped back after getting dragged for missing a Durban Gig. Image: Nalediaphiwe

Source: Instagram

Award-winning singer Naledi Aphiwe has finally spoken out after reports surfaced that she and Babes Wodumo are facing legal action from a Durban event organiser over two no-show performances. The singer took to Instagram on Friday, 24 July 2026, to set the record straight, and her explanation struck a nerve.

According to reports, both Naledi and Babes Wodumo were booked to perform at a KwaZulu-Natal event but failed to pitch on two separate occasions. The artists had even reassured fans they would attend the rescheduled show before going silent. The venue owner confirmed the matter had since been handed to his lawyers after calls and emails went unanswered.

Naledi Aphiwe slams event promoters

Instead of ignoring the controversy, Naledi addressed it head-on. In her Instagram post, she outlined exactly how the entertainment industry's booking process works and where she believes the responsibility lies when money goes missing.

"An event owner gives the promoter a budget to organise the event, including booking artists. Once a promoter chooses to pocket that money or fails to pay the artist, that is between the promoter and the owner. It is not the artist's fault, and it shouldn't become the artist's responsibility," she wrote.

She went further, emphasising that performing is a professional obligation tied directly to payment. "Artists have teams, commitments, travel costs, and people who depend on them. We don't perform on promises — we perform when the agreed payment has been made. If I don't see the money reflecting in my bank account as agreed, I will not show up to perform. It's as simple as that," Naledi stated.

She signed off with a pointed Zulu note to those judging her: "niyeke ukungijwayela amafinyila ke mina ❤️", which loosely translates to, "Stop disrespecting me."

Below is what Naledi Aphiwe wrote:

Mzansi reacts to Naledi's statement

Fellow artist Nonku Mhlongo (@nonkululeko1402) reposted the statement with a simple but telling response: "Fair enough," adding in a reply, "That's how it should be."

Fans largely backed Naledi's position. Here is what some had to say:

@KuraZa77: "She is telling the truth, what are you saying, if you were in her shoes, you would rather be a doormat, than protect your bag!!?"

@Nomagugu_xo: "But she is telling the truth though, you don't pay, I don't show up… Even at Pick 'n Pay, you pay for the groceries before you can take them home and eat them, guys, haibo."

@hervoice50: "You don't pay, you get no service."

Naledi Aphiwe was a no-show at two Durban Gigs. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi apologises for Ladysmith Black Mambazo backlash

In a previous report from Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe sparked a debate on social media when she responded to her comments about Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Aphiwe previously dragged the legendary group after they won a Metro FM Award instead of her.

Source: Briefly News